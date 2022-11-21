 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justice Department sues corn mill over multiple violations

Plant Explosion Wisconsin

Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria lies in ruins following an explosion in 2017 that killed five workers. 

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Monday against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago.

Kaul filed the action against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The lawsuit alleges the state Department of Natural Resources discovered 30 violations at the company’s Cambria corn mill during 2019 inspections, including emissions violations, recordkeeping violations and reporting violations. The lawsuit seeks up to $25,000 for each violation.

A grain dust explosion at the mill in 2017 killed five employees. A federal grand jury indicted the company this past May in connection with the explosion on charges that managers violated safety standards and concealed unsafe conditions from regulators. That case is still pending.

Didion attorneys didn't immediately respond to email messages.

