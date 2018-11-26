In the 14 months that drivers in Madison could be ticketed for excessive idling, one citation has been handed out.
But the focus of the ordinance that puts a time limit on idling vehicles -- billed as a way to reduce the harmful health effects and impacts on climate change from exhaust -- has been more about educating drivers, along with staff who use city-owned vehicles, on the rules.
"I am certainly in favor of enforcement if people or bus companies or whoever don't learn. If they ultimately don't learn, then maybe enforcement is needed, but my preference is that they get it and stop idling," said Ald. Ledell Zellers, 2nd District.
In September 2017, the City Council adopted a new ordinance that restricts drivers from idling vehicles in Madison for more than five consecutive minutes -- similar to laws in other states and cities like Maryland and New York City.
The law -- Madison General Ordinance 12.1291 -- provides several exemptions to the time limit, such as when the temperature is below 20 degrees or above 90 degrees, when idling is necessary to operate equipment like a crane, during traffic congestion, and "to prevent a health or safety emergency."
The sole citation came Sept. 4 against a Florida truck in the 6300 block of Raymond Road, said Julie Laundrie, public records custodian for the Madison Police Department.
A first citation results in a $100 fine. A second violation within seven years would cost $400, and third and subsequent citations would bring fines of $600.
"I'm pleased there has been one anyways, because I do know and I do support this, that (Madison police) want to educate and get compliance," said Zellers, who took the lead in crafting the ordinance.
Madison Police Capt. James Wheeler, who oversees traffic and parking enforcement for the Police Department, said enforcement of the ordinance is complaint-driven, and officers have been told to prioritize education and warnings over writing citations.
But so far, complaints have been almost as sparse as citations. While complaints are not officially logged, Laundrie said in an email there is a "rough count of two." Wheeler said he was aware of three complaints.
For Zellers' part, she said she has talked to drivers of inter-city buses, largely when they are idling as they wait for passengers outside Memorial Union, to let them know about the ordinance.
"It's nice to have that tool just as an education kind of thing for drivers," Zellers said.
If someone is found in violation of the law, a warning or citation would be sent to the vehicle's owner. But Madison employees are personally liable if caught offending in city-owned vehicles.
Cynthia Schuster, spokeswoman for the Madison Fire Department, said the various exemptions in the ordinance apply to department vehicles, such as idling an ambulance to keep life-saving devices charged, running an engine to operate ladders and powering lights to illuminate an emergency scene.
Crews, though, will turn off rigs in good weather when responding to normal non-emergency activities, she said.
Metro Transit drivers and supervisors are regularly reminded of the ordinance, said Mick Rusch, spokesman for the agency, and new posters on the law were put in Metro's main facility on the Near East Side and its satellite garage in Middleton earlier this month.
He said 93 percent of Metro Transit buses have clean-idle certification, which means the vehicle's engines meet idle-reduction regulations set by a California board. Only 15 buses are not clean-idle vehicles, and they are expected to be retired in the summer, he said.
"The reduction of greenhouse gases is a major goal of our entire operation at Metro Transit," Rusch said. "Not only do we keep this ordinance top of mind, we are working to eliminate emissions to the highest extent possible through the addition of clean energy vehicles throughout our fleet."