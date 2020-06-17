Juneteenth rally planned in Madison amid COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s Juneteenth, an annual nationwide day of celebration to commemorate the freeing of the slaves after the Civil War, is scheduled to take place amid historic protests in support of black lives and despite an unprecedented pandemic.

Madison’s traditional Juneteenth celebration, organized each year on June 19 by the Kujichagulia Center for Self-Determination, was shifted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But two area organizers, unaffiliated with the Kujichagulia Center, opted to put together an in-person event with social distancing and safety guidelines in place.

Madison natives N’dia Jones, 23, and Teeanna Brisco, 22, were motivated to organize a celebration for Madison’s black community by recent international protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The Juneteenth rally will run from noon to 7 p.m. Friday in Olin Park.

The event began as a small gathering for Brisco’s and Jones’ family and friends, but once the Facebook event page went public it rapidly began to gain traction and, by Tuesday afternoon, had garnered the interest of nearly 4,000 people.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.