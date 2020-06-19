Juneteenth rally-goers march to Dane County Jail

In the evening, the rally became a "March to Freedom" to the Dane County Jail.

After a period of eerie quiet following the temporary closure of John Nolen Drive, the protest moved up Broom and West Wilson streets as it approached the jail around 8 p.m. It had grown into an intense but peaceful demonstration, with Dahnweih and others leading call-and-response chants with hundreds of people.

The rally was organized by Freedom, Inc., Urban Triage, Dane County TimeBank, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Free The 350 Bail Fund.

Freedom Inc. has recently pushed for the release of prisoners from the jail due to risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

"We've been fighting to get the sheriff to release people," said Jessica Williams, the group's gender justice director. "That has not happened. So, in the spirit of Juneteenth, 'We keep us safe' means that we, the people, are going to do what we need to do to get our people out of jail."

Sheriff Dave Mahoney has maintained that he does not have the authority to release inmates on his own, and state officials have declined to do so.