Juneteenth rally-goers march to Dane County Jail

As the Juneteenth flag flew over the State Capitol for the first time in Wisconsin's history, hundreds of Madisonians gathered at Olin Park on Friday to celebrate the anniversary of the end of slavery.
The Juneteenth rally had a block-party vibe in the early afternoon, with hip-hop bumping from big speakers, the smell of barbecue on the air, and people picnicking on a grassy hillside overlooking the downtown skyline on Lake Monona. A large group practiced yoga in the shade of a tree.
But in context of the Black Lives Matter protests that have roiled the country, the rally was about more than a celebration — it was also a call to action.
Young people in red shirts reading "Black Votes Matter" canvassed the park, encouraging attendees to register to vote on the spot. They gathered a couple dozen registrations within the first hour of the event, organizers said.
Jaylah Harris, 18, of Madison, had never participated in any sort of get-out-the-vote effort before Friday. She got involved because she believes older generations aren't listening to hers.
"Older people are getting what they want, and that's why they're not out here," she said of the rally. "But we need to make our voices heard because we don't like what's going on."
From rally to march
African Americans have celebrated Juneteenth for generations as the symbolic end of slavery.
On June 19, 1865, a military decree in Galveston, Tex., freed thousands of Black people who were still enslaved by the Confederacy more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
"Juneteenth is all about honoring the fact that, in order for Black people to be free, that took black resistance," said Mahnker Dahnweih, a community organizer with the social justice advocacy group Freedom, Inc. "What better way to celebrate Juneteenth than to take action to actually defund police?"
Early during the event, Dahnweih led the gathering in call-and-response of "Black lives" and "matter."
"Who keeps us safe?" she asked
"We keep us safe," the crowd shouted back.
"A lot of people have been recently activated due to the murder of George Floyd, but our people have been getting murdered by police for hundreds of years," Dahnweih told the crowd. "So, today, we're going to take action in alignment with the Movement for Black Lives, which is a global ecosystem of Black, queer, trans, and intersex-led organizations that say, 'Enough is enough.' We're fighting for all of us to get free."
In the evening, the rally became a "March to Freedom" to the Dane County Jail.
After a period of eerie quiet following the temporary closure of John Nolen Drive, the protest moved up Broom and West Wilson streets as it approached the jail around 8 p.m. It had grown into an intense but peaceful demonstration, with Dahnweih and others leading call-and-response chants with hundreds of people.
The rally was organized by Freedom, Inc., Urban Triage, Dane County TimeBank, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Free The 350 Bail Fund.
Freedom Inc. has recently pushed for the release of prisoners from the jail due to risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
"We've been fighting to get the sheriff to release people," said Jessica Williams, the group's gender justice director. "That has not happened. So, in the spirit of Juneteenth, 'We keep us safe' means that we, the people, are going to do what we need to do to get our people out of jail."
Sheriff Dave Mahoney has maintained that he does not have the authority to release inmates on his own, and state officials have declined to do so.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and several members of the City Council recently asked Mahoney to divert inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 into the local health care system “for quarantine and proper treatment.”
Dozens of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. On Friday, the sheriff's office announced it had purchased a new disinfectant device to clean cells and surfaces inside the jail.
This story will be updated.
