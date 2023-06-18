The balmy air teemed with the scents of barbecue and sunscreen, and snow cone syrup dribbled down the mouths and hands of children, glistening on their teeth when they laughed. Double Dutch jump ropers took turns pounding the pavement.

On Saturday, hundreds of people flocked to Penn Park for the 34th annual Kujichagulia Juneteenth celebration.

Dancing the day away Spectators cheer as the Dynamic Badgerettes perform Saturday at Juneteenth in the Park. A full range of activities and performances were part …

Black joy, Black resilience and Black prosperity were on full display, just as Annie Weatherby-Flowers had in mind when she co-founded Madison’s Juneteenth celebration more than three decades ago, originally alongside her friend Mona Adams Winston. At its height, Weatherby-Flowers says, the celebration drew crowds in the thousands. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, numbers have been a little smaller. But Weatherby-Flowers recalls a time when a Madison Juneteenth event was a lunchtime conversation, a suggestion to unite a community divided.

It was 1989, and the Black community was suffering amid the crack epidemic and experiencing a disproportionate impact in the AIDS crisis.

“We were separated economically, socially and geographically in 1989 and in 1990 and unfortunately today our community is still divided in those ways,” said Weatherby-Flowers. “Juneteenth is a time where we all have the same shared legacy, the same shared history, where we can celebrate our culture, our food, our artistic expression.”

The event is coordinated by the Kujichagulia Center for Self Determination, a nonprofit dedicated to uniting Madison’s African American communities and addressing issues within them.

The holiday, which falls on Monday this year, marks the date — June 19, 1865 — enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free — two months after the Civil War’s end and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. It became a federal holiday in 2021, but the national recognition, said Weatherby-Flowers, was bittersweet, turning a celebration of emancipation into a broader American holiday.

“In one way it’s great,” she said. “In other way it loses the historical impact of it being, you know, planned for and by descendants of slaves.”

A crowd gathers Spectators watch as a dance group performs at Juneteenth in the Park. Juneteenth, which falls on Monday this year, marks the date — June 19, 1…

Over the last two years, Weatherby-Flowers says she’s seen more widespread Juneteenth programming taking shape outside of the Black community. The concern now is how to retain historical significance, celebrating how far Black people have come in America without forgetting what it took to get there.

“It’s a good thing but it’s also how we become more dispersed, and it becomes more dispersed without the context in the community for the people who are most impacted by it,” Weatherby-Flowers said.

While Weatherby-Flowers made her rounds at the celebration, many others catered to visitors under tents in the shade.

A table full of free books lay before Michelle Wray under a tent near Madison police equestrian officers. Throughout the day, curious visitors stopped by Wray’s table, inquiring about her group, Women in Focus, which encourages education and literacy in people of color. WIF is a Juneteenth staple, having hosted a table at the Madison celebration every year. This type of visibility, said Wray, is crucial to the group’s mission.

“The more people that know about Women in Focus and support our ball and our literacy program, that’s the more scholarships that we can give to young people of color every year,” said Wray. “We try to be present at everything that we can get to.”

With 27 current members, WIF has been active since 1985, gathering scholarship funds through donations, grants and ticket sales for its Dream Ball, a January event celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As the sun beat down on celebrants throughout the day, many frequented the tented areas, bringing more traffic to tables like Wray’s. But even in the heat, it was an atmosphere of celebration, of joy, of resilience.

“It’s a festive atmosphere, family atmosphere that celebrates the talents and the history and the legacy of Black folks in America and across the diaspora who were impacted by slavery,” said Weatherby-Flowers.

And while the three decades of “blood, sweat and tears” she’s devoted to the celebration have made her a little weary, she’s optimistic about all that lies ahead. She envisions collaborative efforts between Madison’s Juneteenth celebration and other long-standing events for the holiday, like Milwaukee’s, which has been running for 52 years.

“I would like for us to do it as a collective,” she said. “It’s a glimpse at how we’ve survived and how we’ve come together.”

The history and significance of Juneteenth The history and significance of Juneteenth Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 delivery of General Order #3 Chattel slavery in all states wasn’t abolished until the end of 1865 Juneteenth celebrations originated in Galveston, Texas, starting in 1866 The first land to commemorate and celebrate the event was purchased in 1872 and is now a public park South Dakota was the last state to make Juneteenth a legal holiday Juneteenth has been celebrated in Mexico for more than 150 years The last enslaved people in the US weren’t adopted as citizens until 1885 Festivities became more commercialized in the 1920s during the Great Migration Juneteenth officially became a Texas state holiday in 1980 Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday in 2021