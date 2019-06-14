One of the most important events in African American history will be celebrated Saturday at Madison’s Penn Park.
Juneteenth Day, commemorating the announcement in June 1865 that all slaves were free because of the Emancipation Proclamation, will kick off with a parade on the South Side, followed by the 30th annual celebration at the park, 2101 Fisher St.
The parade will start at 10:45 a.m. at Fountain of Life Church, 633 W. Badger Road, and end at Penn Park, where festivities continue until 6 p.m.
Some sections of streets on the South Side will be closed temporarily for the parade and celebration, including Buick, Fisher and Dane streets near the park, which will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., and streets used for the parade, which will be closed from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Check the city’s Juneteenth map for more information.
Activities at the park include African American heritage exhibitions, entertainment, special areas for toddlers, youngsters and teens, food booths, vendors and a church tent.