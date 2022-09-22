Journalism pioneer, PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff to visit Madison

Usually by 10 a.m. on a Tuesday, Judy Woodruff would already have met with about 80 of her colleagues online to lay the groundwork for that night’s "PBS NewsHour" broadcast, then jumped right back into making phone calls to sources.

But on this particular day, she took time away for a special “Grandparents Week” event at her grandson’s Washington, D.C., preschool.

“So I just came from reading two books to his class of 4-year-olds,” Woodruff explained in a phone call from her car before heading into the office. “It was so much fun.”

Woodruff is even more likely to be reading the headlines on one of the nation’s major nightly broadcasts. For five decades she has covered politics and news, election campaigns and breaking stories for NBC, CNN and PBS.

Known to television news audiences for her calm, authoritative and yet empathetic demeanor, Woodruff, 75, has served as the sole anchor of the 60-minute "NewsHour" since 2016. She’s broken many barriers along the way.

Woodruff will be in Madison Oct. 8 to speak at the 40th anniversary gala of TEMPO Madison, a group that promotes women in leadership. The ticketed dinner at Monona Terrace is open to the public, and proceeds will benefit the Tempo Foundation’s fund for need-based college scholarships for female high school seniors.

A decade after Woodruff launched her reporting career, TEMPO Madison was created “by a small group of women who were not permitted to be a part of any of the business organizations that existed at the time,” said Eve Galanter, a former TEMPO president and member for 30 years.

“So they determined to create an organization (for) professional and executive leaders in the Madison area -- and that included women in businesses, nonprofits, academia, public service, elected office -- to provide an opportunity for networking and to help them achieve and succeed at the highest levels in the community,” she said. Today, the group has almost 250 members and also strives to help more women join the boards of corporations.

Woodruff seemed a good fit for the group’s 40th anniversary celebration, Galanter said. It’s election season, and “we thought about those who have covered politics, and who might bring to us something about their journey in journalism, especially in television, where men did dominate as anchors and hosts.”

A new role

Woodruff announced earlier this year that she will be leaving the anchor chair and moving into a new role at "NewsHour" in 2023.

“I’ll continue at the 'NewsHour' in a special correspondent role, working on special stories, doing periodic interviews and traveling around the country,” she explained in an interview last week. The NewsHour will likely announce her successor later this fall, she said. “I haven’t spelled out exactly what I’ll be doing, but I do plan to stay busy,” Woodruff said. “The news has been coming at such a fast rate over a number of years, that it’s kept me fully occupied just dealing with the day’s news.”

Woodruff marks the 2016 presidential campaign as a turning point. Since then, “we’ve seen a sped-up news cycle,” she said, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential election, the racial justice movement following the murder of George Floyd, climate change, the war in Ukraine, school shootings and changes in education.

Couple that with instantaneous communication and social media, “and it’s almost overwhelming for many Americans, I think, to keep up with what’s going on,” she said. “I think that’s also true for those of us in the news media. From the moment we wake up in the morning to the moment we close our eyes and try to catch some sleep, the news is changing. For that reason, I think we’re in a different place now.”

Every day is different for Woodruff, she stresses, but generally she starts the morning with the radio tuned to National Public Radio news, then catches up with the latest developments on her phone or computer and scours the several newspapers that she and her husband, journalist Al Hunt, have delivered to their home.

“Yesterday I woke up knowing that I needed to finish the new (NPR legal affairs correspondent) Nina Totenberg book on her friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and write out my questions, because I knew I was interviewing her today,” she said. A few days later on "NewsHour," Woodruff would interview a child poverty expert, as well as the president of Turkey.

Most of the NewsHour team is still working from home to remain socially distanced, she said. After reporting, researching and writing copy at home, Woodruff heads to the studio at least by early afternoon to broadcast live every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Unless she has a work-related social event that evening — and she has many — she’s back home at 7:30 p.m. to do more work.

“I try to have a quick dinner with my husband -- usually takeout, because by 7:30 it’s too late to start cooking,” she said. “Then I’m back to my desktop computer with reading, answering emails and figuring out future reporting. Sometimes there’s an interview I want to see on TV, but I confess I don’t go home and just park myself in front of the TV. I’m following the news all day long.”

'What a gift'

Woodruff grew up an Army brat, traveling the world with her family and spending several years of her childhood in Germany and Taiwan. Those rootless years taught her that there is a big world out there to explore, she told a group of University of Virginia students in an address there in May.

After graduating high school in Augusta, Georgia, and earning a degree in political science from Duke University, Woodruff started her TV journalism career as a secretary and weekend weather broadcaster in the news department of the ABC affiliate in Atlanta. Soon, she was covering the the Georgia legislature for the local CBS affiliate.

Woodruff covered the early days of Jimmy Carter's 1976 presidential campaign for NBC, and with Carter’s election, moved to Washington to become White House correspondent, a job she later took at PBS.

Over the years, Woodruff has anchored award-winning documentary series such as “Frontline with Judy Woodruff.” In 2013, she and reporter Gwen Ifill were announced as co-anchors of "NewsHour," the first time an American network news program would be co-anchored by two women. Ifill died suddenly from cancer in November 2016, leaving Woodruff as sole anchor.

In a "NewsHour" broadcast earlier this month following the Sept. 7 death of the well-known journalist Bernard Shaw, Woodruff's former co-anchor at CNN, Woodruff confided on the air, “When I think about the two people I was lucky to sit next to as co-anchor for the longest time, Bernie Shaw and, later, Gwen Ifill, I am overflowing with gratitude. What a gift.”

More women today

Today the team at "NewsHour" has a large female presence, as well as "some very fantastic guys,” said Woodruff. Key reporters and commentators include correspondents Laura Barrón-López at the White House, Lisa Desjardins on Capitol Hill, digital anchor Nicole Ellis and chief correspondent Amna Nawaz, as well as political analysts Tamara Keith and Amy Walter.

“Our executive producer is a woman. Several of our senior producers are women,” Woodruff said.

“In journalism, women have come a very long way — not only on the air, but producers and behind the scenes. I worked at CNN for 12 years, and CNN gave many women an opportunity.

“I believe today that we are much more comfortable talking about issues that affect the lives of women and women’s roles in society than we ever were before,” she said. “We talk about raising children, and children’s issues today much more openly, and I am sure that is because there are more women in journalism. We speak whereof what we know, because we’ve lived it. We’ve been mothers, we’ve been homemakers, or we’ve faced discrimination in the workplace. So we’re much more comfortable talking about these issues.”

“When I first started out, I didn’t want to touch women’s issues, because they were considered light and not serious,” she said. “Today it’s not just garden clubs, it’s the environment. Women are certainly leading the way when it comes to thinking about the workplace, how we ought to be dealing with children with special needs, what the pandemic has done to education. Maybe because there’s a critical mass, we’re now able to talk about these issues that we didn’t even think about covering before.”

Woodruff helped found the International Women’s Media Foundation, which works to strengthen the role of women journalists worldwide, and became an advocate for pediatric brain disorder treatment after the oldest of her three children, who was born with a mild case of spina bifida, suffered brain damage from a childhood surgery. Her son later graduated from college, and Woodruff was recently honored by the Kennedy Krieger Institute for her advocacy work.

She's won dozens of top awards for journalism and received more than 25 honorary degrees. In a 2017 New York Times interview, a 27-year-old colleague described Woodruff as “a workhorse.”

“We all struggle just to keep up with her,” the producer said.

Woodruff has remained calm before the camera during national crises ranging from a 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan to the 9/11 attacks and the relentless COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 1 million Americans.

The nation’s current political divide is yet another crisis, she said.

“I think it’s very much worth exploring and trying to understand what’s going on and how to get beyond it. Because I just can’t believe that this is good for us to have such a divide,” she said.

“I think it’s important that people are respected for their views, that people make up their minds independently, but I also think it’s important that we remember to stay open and to listen to other views and not shut people out.”

While Woodruff has not had time to think about which issues she might delve into in her next role at "NewsHour," she will certainly not stop writing, reporting and speaking, she said.

“I thrive on being active,” she said. “I’m not the type to sit around.”