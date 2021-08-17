Joining national trend, UW Credit Union reduces overdraft fees

Those who spend more than they have in their checking accounts often pay a steep price. The average overdraft fee in the U.S. has been rising for decades, hitting an all-time high of more than $33 in 2020, according to a survey by Bankrate.
For U.S. banks, those fees are big business, yielding billions in revenue each year. But in the last few months, a small number of banks and credit unions have taken aim at this lucrative fee, reducing or eliminating the penalty for customers who overdraw their accounts. In June, Ally Bank, an online bank with more than $180 billion in assets, announced it would eliminate overdraft fees for all its accounts.
Then, in July, Madison-based UW Credit Union made a similar move. The credit union, which in 2010 eliminated overdraft fees for many common situations, announced that it would cut its overdraft fee from $30 to $5 per incident. The change is projected to save the credit union’s members $2 million in 2022.
“A common mistake should not cost members groceries or a new pair of shoes for their child,” UW Credit Union president and CEO Paul Kundert said in the July 13 press release. “Accidental overdrafts can quickly escalate into a financial crisis, creating a domino effect of stress and anxiety.”
While there’s still an agreement that members aren’t supposed to overdraw their accounts, it’s easy to lose track of one’s balance or forget to deposit a check, Kundert said in an interview Friday. “Everyone does make mistakes … But it's only folks with low account balances that pay the penalty.”
Banks and credit unions will often authorize such transactions until an account is around $200 overdrawn — in effect extending credit — unless the customer has a history of not repaying the balance, he said. But people often don’t realize they’ve overdrawn their accounts until they’ve already incurred multiple fees, often racking up $100 to $150 in additional debt.
“It’s a huge hurdle for them to overcome, but most do because the alternative would be to end up without a bank account.”
In 2019, U.S. financial institutions charged more than $11.68 billion in overdraft-related fees, with 84% of those borne by just 9% of account holders, according to analysis by the Center for Responsible Lending. It’s an underestimate of the total charges, since credit unions, as well as banks with than $1 billion in assets, are not required to report this revenue to the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission. The average overdraft fee for those banks has grown more than 55% since 1998.
‘Can we do better?’
This isn't the first time UW Credit Union has overhauled its overdraft policies. In 2009, following advocacy from consumer groups, the Federal Reserve announced new rules barring banks and credit unions from charging overdraft fees on one-time debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals unless customers opt in to the service. If customers don’t opt in, banks and credit unions can automatically decline debit card transactions or return checks that would overdraw an account.
UW Credit Union responded to the new rule by eliminating its overdraft fee for such transactions. It also added a policy that prevented members from being charged multiple overdraft fees in the same day, or from being charged if they overspend by $10 or less.
The move wasn’t cheap: According to Kundert, those changes led to $15 million to $18 million in “savings” for members. In other words, that much less revenue for the credit union.
Then, as the November 2020 election neared, some analysts predicted that President Joe Biden would further restrict the practice. "Overdraft fees are one of the biggest risks to the banking industry under a Biden presidency," Nathan Dean, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, told CNN Business in an October 2020 story.
Anticipating the possibility of further regulation, Kundert and his team took a new look at the role of overdraft fees at UW Credit Union. “At the macro level, our fees obviously were some of the best in the country. But at the individual level, there's still people (who were) paying $30 when they overdrafted. And so that led us to say, ‘Can we do better?’”
While banks and credit unions compete to offer the best rates or rewards, overdraft fees haven’t been driven down by competition. That, Kundert said, is a sign of a problem in the market.
“I think, personally, it has to do with lack of equal power in the transaction. The poorest people are the ones that pay overdrafts, and they don't have the power, necessarily, to drive the market to serve them better.”
“At some point, either through regulatory action or market forces, these hefty overdraft fees have to go away. And so I believe personally that we're just being more future-oriented in building a sustainable organization that provides these transaction services without being propped up by these excessive fees.”
According to Kundert, UW Credit Union’s policy shift is a “straightforward change,” one that won’t change the criteria the credit union uses to determine when to allow a customer to overdraw an account.
Other financial institutions have offered other alternatives to heavy fees. PNC Bank introduced a “Low Cash Mode” that warns customers when their balance falls to $50 and again when it falls below $0. Bank of America introduced a checking account called SafeBalance, which lets customers spend only what they have, and Balance Assist, a line of credit that lets customers borrow up to $500 for a $5 fee, paying it back in installments over three months.
Madison-based Summit Credit Union, meanwhile, allows members to set up an “overdraft line of credit,” a loan account from which money can be withdrawn if the member overdraws their checking account. Each such transaction costs $3, compared to the $28 fee per transaction if the customer has no funds in a secondary account. Summit members can also avoid overdraft fees entirely with a Balance Account, which automatically declines any transaction that exceeds the balance.
At UW Credit Union, Kundert anticipates that the new change will reduce overdraft income by 84%, costing the credit union about $2 million, or about 1.3% of its projected 2022 revenue.
But he estimates that the credit union could recoup that amount with a 3% gain in staff productivity, and he’s optimistic about that. For one, there’s the fact that he anticipates the change will reduce the number of phone calls the credit union receives by about 30,000 as fewer people call to ask about the charges.
And then there’s the possible boost to employee morale. “I think it's going to be a more positive place to work when you know you're working for someplace that's helping people and not putting them at a disadvantage when they make a mistake,” Kundert said.
