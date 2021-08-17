Joining national trend, UW Credit Union reduces overdraft fees

Then, as the November 2020 election neared, some analysts predicted that President Joe Biden would further restrict the practice. "Overdraft fees are one of the biggest risks to the banking industry under a Biden presidency," Nathan Dean, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, told CNN Business in an October 2020 story.

Anticipating the possibility of further regulation, Kundert and his team took a new look at the role of overdraft fees at UW Credit Union. “At the macro level, our fees obviously were some of the best in the country. But at the individual level, there's still people (who were) paying $30 when they overdrafted. And so that led us to say, ‘Can we do better?’”

While banks and credit unions compete to offer the best rates or rewards, overdraft fees haven’t been driven down by competition. That, Kundert said, is a sign of a problem in the market.

“I think, personally, it has to do with lack of equal power in the transaction. The poorest people are the ones that pay overdrafts, and they don't have the power, necessarily, to drive the market to serve them better.”