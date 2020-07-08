Join the People's Agenda conversation and talk about issues important to you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What issues are most important to you as you head to the polls? With help from the Local Voices Network, the Cap Times will host a community conversation on July 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss such topics.

During the discussion, questions will center on what voters want local and national candidates to talk about as they compete for your vote. As we report on the upcoming elections, what should we ask candidates? And looking at your own experience, what worries you about your city or county?

What we learn will help guide our stories and form a People's Agenda for election coverage and beyond. This isn’t about what the candidates want to discuss — it’s about the community setting its priorities. You can participate no matter your age, citizenship or voter registration status.