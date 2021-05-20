John Powless, former UW-Madison basketball coach and tennis star, dies at 88

He never lost a regular-season singles or doubles match. He won the Ohio Valley conference singles championship all three seasons he played. He shared the conference doubles championship three years in row and later became a charter member of the Murray State Hall of Fame for tennis.

Fabled basketball coach Ed Jucker hired Powless as an assistant on University of Cincinnati teams that won back-to-back NCAA titles in 1961 and 1962.

Powless went on to coach the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team from 1969 to 1976, and coached nine NBA draft choices, the most in program history. He also was head coach of the UW tennis team for five years.

After basketball, Powless turned to coaching tennis and playing senior tennis around the world. He also was a color commentator on Badger basketball telecasts.

He was a 2000 inductee to the United States Tennis Hall of Fame, an honorary member of 22 national tennis associations and he coached the Junior Davis Cup team that included Ashe and Stan Smith.