John Nolen Drive shut down as organizers vow week of protests against racism, police

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Downtown Madison Monday, shutting down traffic on John Nolen Drive for more than an hour as organizers vowed a week of action against racism and police brutality.
Protesters are calling attention to the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd cried “I can't breathe.”
Bystander video of the incident has gone viral and Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree intentional homicide.
But protesters also invoked the names of Tony Robinson, an unarmed teenager shot by a white Madison police officer in 2015, and other black people killed by police.
Madison is among the cities nationwide where anger over Floyd's death has sparked peaceful protest but also property damage and looting.
On Saturday and Sunday nights, protesters broke windows, looted and damaged property in the State Street area and elsewhere around Madison. Police have responded with tear gas but have been reluctant to confront protesters damaging property.
Decrying Madison’s white liberalism, organizers from Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and the Party for Socialism Liberation denounced local political leaders for blaming the past two nights of vandalism on “agitators” rather than on systemic racism.
“They think cement is worth more than your life. They think glass is worth more than your life,” said M. Adams, co-executive director of Freedom Inc. “Stop murdering black people and your glass will be safe.”
Adams likened the experience of black and brown Americans to victims of domestic violence.
“You cannot judge a victim by the way they fight back,” she said. “The black community is being choked and we are fighting for their lives.”
Following a news conference and rally outside Madison police headquarters, the march proceeded down Doty Street and onto John Nolen Drive, where white protesters linked arms and formed a circle around those with black and brown skin.
“This is what solidarity looks like,” Randi Grayson said, leading the crowd in chants before 50 seconds of silence “in honor of all the black fallen bodies.”
Police blocked traffic and redirected motorists but did not engage with the protesters.
Organizers said to expect continued acts of rebellion until their demands are met, demands that include:
- Defunding of police forces in Madison and elsewhere, with that money directed instead toward health care, housing, food and “pro-black and anti-oppression community led projects and services.”
- The release of all people from the Dane County Jail.
- Halting plans to expand the county jail.
- Dropping "all charges against people, including protesters and freedom fighters."
- A suspension of probation holds by the state Department of Corrections.
- Adams said the protest is as much about ending more than 400 years of economic exploitation of black people as it is police brutality.
“You’re no longer going to exploit our labor,” Adams said. “We have the right to fight back however the f--- we want to fight back.”
