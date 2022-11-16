Joe Parisi vetoes Dane County Board's new jail plan

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has vetoed the latest scaling back of the Dane County Jail consolidation project passed by the County Board earlier this month.

Parisi rejected the latest proposal because it would halt almost-finished design work for a six-story jail that the board approved earlier this year. Halting that design work would only perpetuate the "start/stop cycle" of the jail project, which has been stalled for about two years, Parisi said.

The county's top official said the five-story plan would cause the jail facility at the City-County Building to remain open, a claim made by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and more politically moderate supervisors who opposed the new plan during budget talks this month.

The closure of the City-County Building jail, an antiquated facility long-considered inhumane, is the main goal of the jail project.

"As of today, there's only one project being designed that accomplishes that fundamental goal," Parisi said of the larger jail in a memo.

"We can have the most progressive criminal justice system in the country that diverts those away from jail who don't need to be there while ensuring the safety of the community by making sure we have the right facility for those who do," Parisi said.

Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, a key voice on the board for a five-story jail, said Parisi has spent years "avoiding taking any leadership on the jail project" and didn't include any plan or funding for the facility in his budget either.

"It is disappointing to see this project set back months with ballooning costs due to a lack of leadership and vision from his office," Kigeya said.

Parisi's veto doesn't fix a lack of consensus over the jail either or guarantee a path forward. It would take a two-thirds majority to override the veto, a longshot since supervisors effectively voted 19-18 to include the five-story jail in the budget.

Supervisors have failed to reach consensus on approving the $10 million needed to close a funding gap for the six-story jail too, voting 25-12 against that money in August.

The board only managed to pass the six-story jail because it was weeks away from a third of its seats turning over in April's election, ushering in many new supervisors who have opposed the larger jail.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the Dane County Deputy Sheriff's Association hailed Parisi's decision as a way to move the six-story jail forward in a fiscally responsible way.

"Approval, design changes and other unforeseen issues of an alternate five-story project would only delay that (City-County Building jail) closure and increase the cost of the entire project," said Brian Tuescher, the association's president.

The board's Black Caucus first introduced the five-story plan to break an impasse on the project. The reduction in the jail's size had the backing up criminal justice reform groups in the community, but it failed on a 16-21 vote in August.

The plan was reintroduced and passed during budget negotiations. In the budget, it was paired with $500,000 for criminal justice reform that backers hope will reduce the jail's population in the long term and make a smaller facility more manageable.

County public works director Todd Draper estimated that the five-story plan would have delayed the project by up to five months. Like the larger option, it was unclear if the board had the votes to go beyond the $166 million already authorized in order to fund the five-story jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.