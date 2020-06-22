Jim Johnsen, who was sole finalist for UW presidency, resigns under fire from Alaska

Earlier this month, the Board of Regents voted to cut or reduce more than 40 academic programs to help meet the cuts.

The faculty union's petition calling for him to resign said he “failed in all areas that matter to the academic mission.”

“It has been a real challenge leading the university over the last five years, but we made a lot of progress, too. Looking forward, there is no institution more important for creating opportunities for Alaskans than the university,” Johnsen said in a statement.

Johnsen previously received no-confidence votes from the university faculty in 2017 and 2019 over plans to consolidate programs and combine the three-university system into a single accredited institute to absorb budget cuts.

Other candidates for UW president dropped out over concerns of being publicly named. Faculty, staff and students complained they had no representative on the search committee. When he withdrew, Johnsen said his calling remained in Alaska. He also signaled that Wisconsin’s search process was flawed.

The University of Alaska faculty petition calling for his resignation was issued after he withdrew from the Wisconsin job. It claimed he sought to advance his own career instead of leading the university.