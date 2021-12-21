Jim Burgess, former Wisconsin State Journal publisher, dead at 85

"His was the vision that launched the Center and the impact that we have today," Culver wrote. "He always said he thought the University of Wisconsin-Madison was the ideal place for such an effort, and I know to my core that he was right."

Culver said Burgess urged her "to dream big" and said she will miss their straight-talking conversations. "Neither of us ever liked to flower up the language or talk around tough issues, rather than about them."

Frank Denton was at the Detroit Free Press in 1986 when Burgess hired him to become editor of the State Journal, a role Denton held until 2004.

Denton said his best Burgess story comes from the 1990s, when the paper was covering a United States Senate campaign and got a tip that a candidate had illegally manipulated some of his investment holdings.

As the paper started to investigate, the candidate's lawyer threatened to sue, Denton said. "We really didn't need a lawsuit, but I talked to Jim, and Jim became very agitated" and had the paper continue the investigation. The candidate never sued, but Denton still remembers Burgess' outrage.