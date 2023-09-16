For years, Jevon Diming has made it her mission to offer mentorship and outreach services to local youth through her organization Pierre Outreach Services. Now, her goal is to open a safe house exclusively geared toward Black girls in Madison.

Originally from Chicago, Diming moved to Madison in 2004. A pivotal moment in Diming’s journey, she said, began around 2016, when a video of a physical fight that broke out between students and parents at Memorial High School went viral. After the fight, Diming started mentoring a small group of Black girls at Memorial during lunch, some of whom were involved in the confrontation.

After realizing the impact that her work was having at Memorial, Diming founded Pierre Outreach Services, named after her nephew William Pierre Cook, who died of gun violence in Chicago in 2012.

Diming received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Edgewood College and started to pursue her graduate degree at Edgewood before deciding to pause her studies. Diming plans to attend UW-Milwaukee to receive her master’s degree in psychology. As Diming continues to provide mentorship services to local youth, she is in the midst of raising funds and generating plans for opening the safe house. Recently, Diming ran a summer wellness program for Black girls, which consisted of weekly conversations about mental health and field trips.

At the heart of Diming’s work and vision is a desire to break down common labels that are placed on young Black women — labels like “aggressive” or “angry.” According to Diming, the simple act of showing up for communities that are often misunderstood can make a world of difference.

“These Black girls have never been prioritized,” Diming said. “Black girls are misplaced and when you’re misplaced, people harm you.”

What led to your decision to start Pierre Outreach Services?

Some students from Memorial were beefing, and one day the beefing had got out of hand. I knew some of the people who were involved in that, and as a Black woman, that was heartbreaking. Some of the girls who was not faring well at the time at Memorial High School. They were falling through the cracks. That’s where I came in and decided to really make this into a mentoring business at the time. I knew that was where I needed to be.

What do you wish that more people knew about the struggles that Black girls face in Madison?

Black girls are a misunderstood challenge. Some people think that Black girls are aggressive or angry. It’s definitely an unfair placement on us. When you see these Black girls acting out, it’s a cry for help. Nobody’s showing up the way that they deserve to have people show up. It doesn’t take much for our kids to get it. We just have to show up consistently.

How have you seen the impact of your work?

These girls sit different. Their shoulders are lifted and they articulate themselves in a way they didn’t before. When I first started to working with them at the beginning of this summer, they were sitting hunched over. Now they hold themselves differently.

How would you describe your vision for the safe house?

It’s a restoration process. The safe house is there to have them be in a safe and structured environment, where they all start to unlearn and unpack the behaviors that’s been instilled in them that may be unhealthy. They’re going to be learning in real time how to live and learn in a healthy environment. We’re going to house them at the safe house Monday through Thursday and then on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, they can go back home to learn the tools in real time.

We’ll have a trauma yoga specialist. I have a nutritionist that we’re going to bring in twice a week. It’s a program, but they’re gonna have to learn to do all these things. It’s a fun way to introducing young girls to the unpacking of unhealthy habits.

What are some future goals?

My roadmap to success includes building other safe house systems around Madison. In the future, I’d like to get the same concept going for boys. This is just the start.