Jet skier suffers serious head injury when hit by boat, authorities say

A jet skier suffered a serious head injury Monday afternoon when hit by a boat after falling off the jet ski, authorities reported.
At 2:35 p.m. Monday, Engine 10, Medic 10, and the Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team were dispatched to Lake Mendota in the area of Governor’s Island for an injured person in the water, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The jet skier who was hit by the boat was taken on board another private boat and escorted to the Warner Park Boat Launch by the Dane County Sheriff's Marine and Trail Enforcement Unit, where Engine 10 and Medic 10 took over the man’s care, Schuster said.
The jet skier suffered serious head injuries, but remained alert and talked with paramedics and EMTs. The jet skier was taken to UW Hospital, Schuster said.