About 50 near east-side residents gathered at the Goodman Community Center on Thursday night to get an update on the fate of a beloved neighborhood business, the Jenifer Street Market.
“There’s a lot of things going around out there that are stories that are somewhat damaging to the store. I’ve heard stories that we’re closing at the end of the year and I want you all to know that’s not true,” Steve McKenzie, owner of the Jenifer Street Market, told those gathered for a meeting of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara (SASY) Neighborhood Association.
“I still have a lease. They’re going to have to honor it,” he said. “And again we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we’re there and we’re also asking for your help in that area. We are doing everything we can to try to buy the property.”
McKenzie will be one of an unknown number of people meeting at Madison’s Concourse Hotel at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 to attempt to purchase the property where the Jenifer Street Market sits. The store has been facing an uncertain future ever since Schoep’s Ice Cream, from whom Jenifer Street Market leases space for its 10,000 square foot store, filed for receivership.
Receivership is an alternative to bankruptcy that entails the sale of a company’s assets. The profits from that sale belong to a receiver, who in this case is a Milwaukee man named Michael Posky.
Entities will be able to make bids for the property to Posky in an auction on Dec. 16. He would then be able to sell the property ostensibly to the highest bidder, who could then seek to develop the property as they saw fit.
“Making this bid looks like me refinancing my house and my business partner refinancing her house,” McKenzie said of the sacrifice he may make to be the highest bidder. “It will take more money than the average purchase would be for an average grocery store.
“But I have sentimental value. I’m a grocer. It’s all I’ve ever done.”
McKenzie said that the process involves each qualified bidder occupying a room at the hotel, and then the receiver “will go room to room and take bids.”
The SASY Neighborhood Association passed a resolution committing to a campaign that will put pressure on the city of Madison to do whatever it can to help the neighborhood retain the Jenifer Street Market, regardless of the outcome of the Dec. 16 process.
The SASY board plans to send a letter to the receiver and to all members of local government saying that it supports Jenifer Street Market and the social infrastructure it provides.
“We can be instrumental with the city of Madison,” said board president Brad Hinkfuss. “I am positive that neighborhood involvement can be effective. The challenge is we don’t know who that person is going to be that we are working with.”
Hinkfuss wants the retention of the Jenifer Street Market to be a part of whatever development winds up in the area.
“It could be advantageous to draw a line in the sand with the city to say we expect any future developer must incorporate this store as part of the development. There will be permits associated with this,” he said. “This is very open to public input. That’s why I wanted everyone to be able to hear all this and I want this board to mobilize around this.”
“We need to lobby the city and future owners to make sure this institution stays,” Hinkfuss said. “Everyone here has stories about The Jen. We all know what it means.You shouldn’t be in panic mode until there is a new owner and that owner puts together a plan that doesn’t include The Jen.”
During the meeting residents asked what protections the city of Madison could give, and asked McKenzie what he needs. McKenzie said that support for whatever is there is what will be most needed.
“I owe all of you a great big thank you. Thank you very much. I’ve been doing this for over 40 years. It started out as a job and is definitely much more than that,” he said. “There’s going to be a new owner of the property in about four weeks. We hope that our proposal we are putting in front of the receiver is the one that wins out.”
In the coming weeks, the SASY board plans to draft a letter of support for the market to the City Council, the Mayor’s office and the city of Madison’s Planning, Community and Economic Development division.