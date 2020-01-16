Jefferson Middle School principal taking 'extended leave of absence'

The principal of Jefferson Middle School is taking an extended leave of absence following recent incidents involving students at the school, Madison School District interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in an email Thursday.

Principal Tequila Kurth notified the district earlier this week she had made the decision to take the leave, Belmore said in the email received by parents of Jefferson students.

Long-time district staff member Mary Kelley, who has been principal of Black Hawk and Toki middle schools and most recently East High School, will serve as interim principal and work with Jefferson Assistant Principal Larry Love.

"We recognize that the number of recent transitions at Jefferson has been challenging, especially during the school year," Belmore said.