Jason Joyce: Badgers ready for 'definitely crazy' season opener

Coan quietly put together a fantastic season in 2019, leading an offense that gained over 440 yards per game. He completed over 70% of his passes — best in the conference — and finished with an 18-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In a run-first offense, Coan made sure the passing game wasn’t a liability.

Head coach Paul Chryst, who has never been accused of overstatement, succinctly captured where Mertz stands heading into Friday night.

“You’re not gonna play perfect football. It’s a goal and you strive to it, but the big thing is you go out and you trust yourself and play confident and do your part for the team,” Chryst said Wednesday. “His part is to run the offense. He doesn’t have to do it alone. Certainly he’s part of every play and he’s gotta do his part. I feel good about him doing that.”

The setup for this unusual and perhaps ill-advised season opener, played under the lights in an empty stadium as the state continues to break records daily for COVID-19 cases, is far from perfect. But Mertz and the Badgers could provide some moments that will allow us to forget about some of that for a little while Friday night. Definitely crazy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.