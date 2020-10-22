Jason Joyce: Badgers ready for 'definitely crazy' season opener

Nine games in nine weeks. No fluff, no weeks off. Starting Friday night, like a COVID-19 vaccine injected into their veins, Wisconsin football fans will get a straight dose of the elixir they crave most.
No opponents from the Mountain West. No obscure teams coming in to Camp Randall to accept a drubbing in exchange for a fat check. No bye weeks (though we’ll see how wise that is in the coming months). Just a lot of Jim Harbaugh losing his mind on the sideline, iconic stadiums devoid of fans and six-yard passes on third-and-seven.
We kid because we love.
“Definitely crazy,” Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said this week when asked for his thoughts about kicking off a season in late October. “We didn’t think we were gonna be here … Obviously it got canceled one time and we weren’t going to play this fall. … It feels like an opportunity that almost was lost.”
For those who didn’t follow the summer drama closely, the Big Ten, considered the wealthiest college athletic conference in the land, announced in August it would postpone its lucrative football season, potentially until spring, citing concerns about a lack of reliable testing and a link between COVID-19 and myocarditis, a heart condition. The Athletic reported that the conference was aware of at least 10 players with the heart condition myocarditis. Medical experts considered that number “alarmingly high” for an otherwise rare condition.
The conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors formed something called the Return to Competition Task Force and appointed Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez as chair. Its marching orders were to essentially figure out how to keep the players tested and safe. Apparently satisfied with the RCTF’s work, the COPC voted in mid-September to fire the football engine back up.
Along the way, the football-first crowd nearly revolted. That group included University of Nebraska officials who hinted they would look for opportunities to play this fall anyway, presumably against teams from other conferences. Those murmurings were shut down quickly by the Big Ten, which in 2018 dispersed over $50 million to member schools in revenue from its cable TV network.
And when the conference announced in September that football was back on, it rewarded the complainers in Nebraska with the league’s toughest schedule, including a season opener on the road at powerhouse Ohio State followed by a home matchup next week against Wisconsin.
Definitely crazy.
How could the action on the field possibly compete with all of that? Wisconsin fans will find out starting Friday night when Illinois comes to empty Camp Randall Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network.
A year ago, the sixth-ranked Badgers brought their 6-0 record to Champaign where the Fighting Illini (2-4 at the time and 31-point underdogs) promptly silenced any plans for a Wisconsin national championship run with a last-minute 24-23 upset win. The game exposed a couple of weaknesses that would nag Wisconsin through the season: turnovers and mediocre special teams play.
Illinois’ two fourth-quarter scores in that game — a touchdown and a field goal — came off of Badger turnovers, one of which was a Jonathan Taylor fumble at the Illinois 19-yard line. And Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh missed a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter.
It will be a good sign for 2020 if the 16th-ranked Badgers’ untested ball carriers — tailback Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus are in the NFL now — and first-time starting quarterback Graham Mertz can maintain possession against an Illinois defense that led the Big Ten with 28 forced turnovers in 2019.
“They recovered an amazing 16 of 18 fumbles forced (in 2019). That’s an incredible statistic,” Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said of Illinois this week. “That means guys are chasing the ball, guys are looking for it, guys are stripping it, looking to recover it. They have a nose for that.”
Of course, all eyes will be on Mertz, who arrived in Madison a four-star recruit and immediately inspired great expectations from Badgers fans. After playing sparingly last year as a redshirt, he will get his shot filling in for senior Jack Coan, who injured his foot in practice earlier this month and is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery.
Coan quietly put together a fantastic season in 2019, leading an offense that gained over 440 yards per game. He completed over 70% of his passes — best in the conference — and finished with an 18-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In a run-first offense, Coan made sure the passing game wasn’t a liability.
Head coach Paul Chryst, who has never been accused of overstatement, succinctly captured where Mertz stands heading into Friday night.
“You’re not gonna play perfect football. It’s a goal and you strive to it, but the big thing is you go out and you trust yourself and play confident and do your part for the team,” Chryst said Wednesday. “His part is to run the offense. He doesn’t have to do it alone. Certainly he’s part of every play and he’s gotta do his part. I feel good about him doing that.”
The setup for this unusual and perhaps ill-advised season opener, played under the lights in an empty stadium as the state continues to break records daily for COVID-19 cases, is far from perfect. But Mertz and the Badgers could provide some moments that will allow us to forget about some of that for a little while Friday night. Definitely crazy.
