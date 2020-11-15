Jason Adrians: State Journal on the way 'up'; please join us

• It’s not breaking news to say that our staff did an outstanding job covering the 2020 election . We’ve covered plenty of November elections. But this was the first time we’ve had to do so while (mostly) working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’ll bet you couldn’t tell that our journalists were scattered throughout Dane County, reporting on election results from their kitchen tables, living rooms, home offices and dens. I know I couldn’t tell the difference.

• Speaking of COVID-19, the State Journal reporting team has been giving you the most important pandemic-related news since we all were asked to hunker down in mid-March. Whether it’s a report on yet another daily record in the number of cases or award-winning medical reporter David Wahlberg’s exceptional piece on UW Hospital last week as a minute-to-minute consumer of local, statewide and national news, I can’t think of a better place to get my information when it comes to how the coronavirus has affected schools, businesses, the medical community and life in general.