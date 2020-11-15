Jason Adrians: State Journal on the way 'up'; please join us

People ask me, “Yo, Adrians! What’s up at the State Journal?”
“What do you mean, exactly?” is my usual response. Because every hour of every day, we have so much that’s “up” within our news organization.
For instance, in the last month alone:
We know the Badgers’ Big Ten contest against Nebraska is off, but plenty of uncertainties remain.
• UW football reporter Colten Bartholomew was one of the first journalists in the country to report on the UW football team’s then-burgeoning COVID-19 outbreak. His report came shortly after the Badgers, led by redshirt freshman QB and rising star Graham Mertz, opened their pandemic-delayed season with a rousing (yet silent) 45-7 victory over Illinois on Oct. 23 at Camp Randall Stadium. UW was forced to cancel games against Nebraska, then Purdue, and didn’t take the field again until Saturday night’s tilt against Michigan.
Scenes of celebration in Madison over the election of America's 46th president. Reaction was more muted elsewhere in the famously divided state.
• It’s not breaking news to say that our staff did an outstanding job covering the 2020 election. We’ve covered plenty of November elections. But this was the first time we’ve had to do so while (mostly) working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’ll bet you couldn’t tell that our journalists were scattered throughout Dane County, reporting on election results from their kitchen tables, living rooms, home offices and dens. I know I couldn’t tell the difference.
• Speaking of COVID-19, the State Journal reporting team has been giving you the most important pandemic-related news since we all were asked to hunker down in mid-March. Whether it’s a report on yet another daily record in the number of cases or award-winning medical reporter David Wahlberg’s exceptional piece on UW Hospital last week as a minute-to-minute consumer of local, statewide and national news, I can’t think of a better place to get my information when it comes to how the coronavirus has affected schools, businesses, the medical community and life in general.