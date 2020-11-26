Jason Adrians: Plenty to be thankful for in 2020

People ask me, “Yo, Adrians! What are you thankful for this year?”
My answer: “More than you’d think.”
And it’s true. Despite 2020 being probably the most challenging year of my life — and I’m sure that’s a sentiment many of us share — I’m choosing to focus on the positives throughout this holiday weekend.
It won’t be easy at times, because Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. The long weekend usually is spent with my wife and three sons, plus my parents, my two brothers and their families. Sometimes, even my in-laws make the trek.
A packed dinner table for adults, plus a kids’ table or two. Multiple games of sheepshead, with everyone touching the same cards. A couple of movies at the theater, with all of us sharing buckets of popcorn and passing around bags of candy. Late nights with the cousins sleeping almost on top of each other in our basement. Hugs, kisses, handshakes, fist-bumps, home-style buffets. Close contact with the people and things I love.
But this is the year when we push the pause button on many traditions. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, I had been quietly grieving for the last month with the realization that many of the longstanding customs we’ve practiced as a family since I was growing up just aren’t safe in 2020.
Somewhere about halfway through my run last Saturday, though, it hit me that this year truly has been full of blessings — I just hadn’t given myself permission to see things in that light.
- My middle son, Michael, 13, got his black belt in karate last week! His dojo, Touchstone Martial Arts in Sun Prairie, has done an exceptional job for students and families since the pandemic hit us in March. They were ready for virtual instruction on Day 1. Instructors kept students engaged in a positive way for months. Last week’s much-smaller-than-usual black belt ceremony was socially distanced, everyone wore masks, and Touchstone had a virtual attendance option for grandparents and other loved ones. Seeing the smile on Michael’s face as he wore his new black belt and red gi was one of my proudest moments as a father and something I’ll never forget.
- My oldest son, Max, 16, got his driver’s license in September. Now, I don’t like that my car insurance is more expensive. And no, my 7-year-old truck doesn’t love how Max can’t quite get the gear-shifting just right. But because he got his permit the week before Wisconsin locked things down in March, he was able to practice with me and his mother on open, safer roads. I never thought I’d allow my son to drive on I-94 or around the usually packed Capitol Square when he was only 15, but no one was on the road. He’s a much better driver than I was at his age, and I guess I have COVID-19 to thank for that.
- My youngest son, Charlie, 8, is going to be stronger because of all this. To say that he’s a socially motivated young lad would be an understatement. Charlie craves large group activities, big soccer tournaments and sleepovers. The transition to virtual education has been really hard on him. But I look at the closer relationships he’s formed with his cousins — they’ve been playing online games together almost daily since April — and I know that family means more to him now than it would’ve otherwise.
- Today, I can say that my parents are healthy. It wasn’t always that way. About 14 months ago, they were in a major car crash that left them reeling both physically and emotionally. Broken bones were merely the start of a long, grueling saga — in the months that followed, my father battled (again) with atrial fibrillation and my mother was diagnosed with cancer.
Fast-forward to today, and I love what I see. Ron’s in rhythm. Alison beat the beast during a pandemic. And their marriage? If you ask them, it’s never been stronger.
I’ll miss catching my dad and my wife trying to cheat the rest of us during a sheepshead game this weekend — after all these years, they still think we don’t notice that they pass cards back and forth to each other under the table — because we’re not gathering as a large, extended family. But when I say my prayers at night, the first thing I thank God for is my parents’ health.
- I know who my real friends are. A pandemic hits, we have to go almost a year without having large gatherings, and the fear was that maybe some of our longtime relationships would suffer. But for me, it has been the exact opposite.
Because of online poker, fantasy football, “virtual coffee” and games like Among Us, I’ve probably spent just as much time with my best friends than any other year in the past decade — it’s just that those opportunities mostly haven’t been in person. We all promised each other in March that we wouldn’t let COVID-19 stop us from connecting, and as 2020 edges toward the finish line, I know that my pre-COVID pals will also be my post-COVID pals. To all of them, on this Thanksgiving, I simply say, “Ship it, and I’ll see you in person soon enough.”
- My family made a new friend this year. Yes, we took the “pandemic puppy” plunge. He hails from Ohio, he’s a handful, and he greets me at the door with sloppy kisses every night when I get home from work. So forget about the poop on the carpet, the rips in our couch or our now-disheveled backyard — Buddy the beabull is here to stay, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
We’ve all lost so much this year. For some of us, it has been a loved one. For others, it has been a job or a business. And every single person has missed out on more opportunities than we can count.
But this Thanksgiving weekend, I’m trying to focus on the few bright spots of 2020, and I invite all of you to do the same.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours, and may we all be blessed with brighter days ahead.
Adrians is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: jadrians@madison.com.
