Jason Adrians: Plenty to be thankful for in 2020

People ask me, “Yo, Adrians! What are you thankful for this year?”

My answer: “More than you’d think.”

And it’s true. Despite 2020 being probably the most challenging year of my life — and I’m sure that’s a sentiment many of us share — I’m choosing to focus on the positives throughout this holiday weekend.

It won’t be easy at times, because Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. The long weekend usually is spent with my wife and three sons, plus my parents, my two brothers and their families. Sometimes, even my in-laws make the trek.

A packed dinner table for adults, plus a kids’ table or two. Multiple games of sheepshead, with everyone touching the same cards. A couple of movies at the theater, with all of us sharing buckets of popcorn and passing around bags of candy. Late nights with the cousins sleeping almost on top of each other in our basement. Hugs, kisses, handshakes, fist-bumps, home-style buffets. Close contact with the people and things I love.

But this is the year when we push the pause button on many traditions. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, I had been quietly grieving for the last month with the realization that many of the longstanding customs we’ve practiced as a family since I was growing up just aren’t safe in 2020.