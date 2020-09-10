Jason Adrians named new executive editor of Wisconsin State Journal

“We’re all living together in an extraordinary world,” Adrians said. “It’s an election year, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and people in Madison, throughout Wisconsin and around the United States are wondering who they can trust to bring them accurate, up-to-the-minute information. For more than a century, our news organization has relentlessly pursued the truth on behalf of the people of Dane County and the rest of the state. It’s a great responsibility, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve Wisconsin and our company in this way.”

Publisher Chris White said he was "very pleased to welcome Jason to this role."

"He has inherited a great team and I know that he will continue to build on the great traditions of the Wisconsin State Journal while continuing to grow and expand our audience and readership, especially as we expand our breaking news abilities and expand our video and other distribution channels," White said.

Chris White tapped to lead Wisconsin State Journal; Lee executive to be 16th publisher in 181-year history White, who currently oversees a group of Lee newspapers in Illinois, Indiana, New York and Wisconsin, takes over for Tom Wiley, who was named publisher of The Buffalo (N.Y.) News.

Adrians was part of the State Journal’s staff from 2004 to 2013. During that time, he rose from news copy editor, to assistant sports editor and finally night editor, managing news, sports and all production-related items for the news organization at night and on the weekends.