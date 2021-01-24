Jason Adrians: Journalists' work behind the scenes vital to community

People asked me last week, “Yo Adrians! What ever happened to those ‘armed protests’ that were supposed to happen last weekend at the state Capitol?”
My answer: “Nothing. All quiet. But journalists from the Wisconsin State Journal were there all weekend, anyway.”
After the FBI warned of potential “armed protests” at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C., we took it seriously here and thought about what it could mean for Madison.
How could we not? It had been less than two weeks since the U.S. Capitol was stormed by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who were trying to subvert the results of a free and fair democratic election. Five people were killed during the gross and overt challenge to democracy, and our nation was rattled to its core.
Journalists covering the riot in Washington were bullied, threatened and harassed. We watched it all play out on TV like everyone else, so, naturally, when it came time to prep for what might happen in our own backyard, our reporters and photographers — who are some of the bravest people I’ve ever met in my life — were understandably concerned for their safety.
We outfitted our team with riot gear, including protective helmets and masks, goggles and, yes, a couple of bulletproof vests. We had multiple reporters and photographers on the scene while others worked from their homes in supporting roles in case things went sideways. I even offered to serve as a getaway driver if our journalists found themselves in trouble.
Most of you will never know the amount of planning that went into the State Journal’s efforts to keep our community informed of a potentially troubling situation. Our report online last Sunday and a part of Monday’s print edition describes “just another dreary winter day on Madison’s Capitol Square.” Our internal report, however, likely would show that while we were ready, willing and able to serve the community by keeping you all informed in real time, we were nervous about it.
Also, please stop to consider the sheer amount of time we spend on things you never actually read about. Our journalists not only stand around in the cold on a Sunday waiting for a protest that never materializes, but they also:
- Sit through city government meetings that last, in some cases, until 3 a.m.
- Conduct countless interviews with community members that don’t necessarily yield a story but, instead, help provide context for down the road.
- File open-records requests on your behalf that take weeks or months to fulfill, only to spend hours poring over thousands of documents that might be either heavily redacted or bring us to a dead end.
- Wait outside in the snow, wind, rain, humidity or frigid temperatures for hours, or days, just to get the perfect photograph.
- Write a story about a high school basketball game from their car in the middle of a snowstorm after getting kicked out of a gym because of COVID-19 restrictions, just so you could read about your son, daughter, grandchild or friend the next day.
That’s the thing about local journalism and why it needs community support now more than ever. You view the content when it’s published, but you never know the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes just to keep you informed.
We’re here for you. We serve this community and state. We take that role extremely seriously and do everything we can to make sure you know what’s going on around town.
Simply put, we’ve got your back. Please have ours. Sign up for a digital subscription today. It’ll make all the difference in the world in our news organization’s ability to provide you with local news, from local journalists, for years to come.
