Jason Adrians: Journalists' work behind the scenes vital to community

People asked me last week, “Yo Adrians! What ever happened to those ‘armed protests’ that were supposed to happen last weekend at the state Capitol?”

My answer: “Nothing. All quiet. But journalists from the Wisconsin State Journal were there all weekend, anyway.”

After the FBI warned of potential “armed protests” at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C., we took it seriously here and thought about what it could mean for Madison.

How could we not? It had been less than two weeks since the U.S. Capitol was stormed by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who were trying to subvert the results of a free and fair democratic election. Five people were killed during the gross and overt challenge to democracy, and our nation was rattled to its core.

Journalists covering the riot in Washington were bullied, threatened and harassed. We watched it all play out on TV like everyone else, so, naturally, when it came time to prep for what might happen in our own backyard, our reporters and photographers — who are some of the bravest people I’ve ever met in my life — were understandably concerned for their safety.