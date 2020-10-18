Jason Adrians: Got a news tip? Please share it with us

It’s not “breaking news” to say, then, that we at the State Journal are committed to reporting stories that help our readers connect with their communities. And we really do make an urgent attempt every single day in print, online and on your smartphone to bring you the most important information that could affect your life in one way, shape or form.

But we can’t be everywhere at once. And we need your help.

If you see news we should report, please consider becoming a part of the local journalism effort in the area. Earlier this month, the State Journal developed a faster, easier way for you to submit a news tip or story idea.

You’ll find a new link on our website’s navigation menu labeled News Tip. Tapping that link from your smartphone, tablet or computer launches a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.

The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. We will not publish that information, but it will help our editors verify the news tip or seek additional information. News tips cannot be submitted anonymously. Also, we cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip or story idea.