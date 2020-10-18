Jason Adrians: Got a news tip? Please share it with us

For more than 180 years, the Wisconsin State Journal has strived to bring readers in Madison, Dane County and the rest of the state the most important and impactful news stories of the day.
In 2020, easily the most bizarre year of my life, I know we’re trying to be a lot of different things to a lot of different people.
Concerned about the coronavirus? We’ve brought you up-to-the-minute coverage on Madison.com about the pandemic and how it’s affecting our hospitals, schools, families and population at large since early this year.
Political junkie? No other news organization covers local government and state politics as well, or as consistently, as we do.
If you’re yearning for information that affects daily life, you’ve no doubt noticed that our reporters are covering everything from traffic accidents and road closures, to protests about racial justice issues, severe weather situations, public safety and more.
And if you’re a sports fan, you already know the State Journal blows away the competition when it comes to all things related to the Badgers and the Big Ten.
It’s not “breaking news” to say, then, that we at the State Journal are committed to reporting stories that help our readers connect with their communities. And we really do make an urgent attempt every single day in print, online and on your smartphone to bring you the most important information that could affect your life in one way, shape or form.
But we can’t be everywhere at once. And we need your help.
If you see news we should report, please consider becoming a part of the local journalism effort in the area. Earlier this month, the State Journal developed a faster, easier way for you to submit a news tip or story idea.
You’ll find a new link on our website’s navigation menu labeled News Tip. Tapping that link from your smartphone, tablet or computer launches a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.
The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. We will not publish that information, but it will help our editors verify the news tip or seek additional information. News tips cannot be submitted anonymously. Also, we cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip or story idea.
Please keep in mind that the News Tip feature is not for press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. You’ll need to utilize the normal channels for that content. Also, readers may continue to contact journalists directly by phone or e-mail. News Tip is just an additional way for you to communicate with us.
I know I speak for the entire State Journal news staff that each and every day, we do our very best to bring you all the information that might matter to you, your children, your parents, your neighbors and the rest of your community.
But we can’t do it alone. So please, the next time you have a story idea, or see something you believe merits news coverage, reach out to our staff via the News Tip option.
Thank you for being a loyal reader of the Wisconsin State Journal, and have a fantastic day.
Adrians is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: jadrians@madison.com.
