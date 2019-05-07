The Janesville man killed in a head-on crash Saturday night on Highway 14 has been identified as David Savona, 33.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said a forensic autopsy was performed Sunday and the preliminary results showed Savona died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Highway 14 north of Highway MM in the town of Harmony.
Savona was the passenger in a Ford Mustang driven by Thomas Bluhm of Janesville.
Police said Bluhm was passing another car on Highway 14 when the Mustang hit an oncoming Buick Encore head-on.
Bluhm was arrested on tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and a second offense operating while intoxicated.