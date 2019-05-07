Try 3 months for $3
Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

The Janesville man killed in a head-on crash Saturday night on Highway 14 has been identified as David Savona, 33.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said a forensic autopsy was performed Sunday and the preliminary results showed Savona died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Highway 14 north of Highway MM in the town of Harmony.

Savona was the passenger in a Ford Mustang driven by Thomas Bluhm of Janesville.

Police said Bluhm was passing another car on Highway 14 when the Mustang hit an oncoming Buick Encore head-on.

Bluhm was arrested on tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and a second offense operating while intoxicated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.