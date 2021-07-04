Janesville Fire Department investigating commercial building blaze

A fire broke out early Sunday morning, causing extensive damage to an unoccupied commercial building in Janesville.
Janesville fire crews were dispatched to 701 North Washington Street at around 2 a.m., where they discovered heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a small, unoccupied commercial building, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
The blaze was brought under control after 30 minutes, but not before causing extensive smoke and heat damage to the building interior. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, and the fire is currently under investigation, Lukas said.
