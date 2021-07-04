 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janesville Fire Department investigating commercial building blaze
0 Comments
alert

Janesville Fire Department investigating commercial building blaze

  • 0

A fire broke out early Sunday morning, causing extensive damage to an unoccupied commercial building in Janesville. 

Janesville fire crews were dispatched to 701 North Washington Street at around 2 a.m., where they discovered heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a small, unoccupied commercial building, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement. 

Jun.14 -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a Chemtool Inc. plant in Rockton, Illinois, WGN TV reports.

The blaze was brought under control after 30 minutes, but not before causing extensive smoke and heat damage to the building interior. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, and the fire is currently under investigation, Lukas said. 

GALLERY: Baraboo Fourth of July fireworks show 2020

Vehicles and spectators filled the streets and properties surrounding the Sauk County Fairgrounds for the Fourth of July fireworks show Saturday night in Baraboo. Because of COVID-19, organizers chose to forgo this year's Barabooms festival, leaving the fairgrounds closed, but went ahead with the Festival Foods-sponsored fireworks, which people could watch from elsewhere in the city.

1 of 24
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics