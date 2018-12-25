More than 20 years ago, members of the Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women wanted to make their membership more diverse.
"We surveyed our members," Leslie Brunsell of Janesville recalled. "We found out we were a bunch of middle-aged Anglo-Saxon Protestants."
The membership tried to bring minorities and different religious and ethnic backgrounds into the chapter, but progress was slow.
In 1998, the group organized a breakfast and invited residents who might be interested in encouraging more diversity in Janesville. During the breakfast, like-minded people found each other and eventually became the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, or DAT.
The fledgling group's purpose was to make the city more hospitable to all people regardless of ethnicity, race, economic status or abilities.
The group also wanted to encourage people of color to live and work in Janesville.
Two decades later, Brunsell is a proud founding member of the Diversity Action Team — a committed force against racism and all forms of discrimination in Rock County.
The group embraces diversity, values multiculturalism and fosters justice, dignity and respect for everyone, according to its mission statement.
"I feel like we have planted a seed," Brunsell said. "The seed grows and spreads through the community. We are not done yet, but I think we made some changes."
With more than 60 members, the team keeps issues of diversity and racial justice in the forefront and creates awareness that diversity is good.
“The mission of the group is battling racism,” said Marc Perry, president of the team’s board of directors. “That is something I strongly believe in.”
Perry praised the group’s regular programs during the school year and a monthly discussion about racial justice called "Courageous Conversations." The Diversity Action Team joins with Community Action and YWCA Rock County for the discussions, which focus on timely topics such as discrimination faced by native people, fears in the Latino community and discrimination against the LGBT community.
Perry called the team’s free educational programs key to creating awareness.
“If no one talks about the issues, people have the opportunity to ignore them,” he said.
He said Wisconsin has some of the worst racial disparities in the country.
“African-Americans in Wisconsin have high infant-mortality rates, high child-poverty rates, poorer health outcomes, higher rates of incarceration and lower rates of graduation,” Perry said. “There’s a ton of work to do.”
In the future, he wants team membership to be more racially diverse.
“We have to do more outreach and engage people where they are instead of having them come to where we are,” Perry said. “We need to go to churches, community dinners and visit community groups.”
Santo Carfora, a longtime Diversity Action Team member, said everyone in the volunteer group is involved “because we have a passion to make a difference in Rock County.”
In the last two decades, the team has become well-known among community leaders and residents.
“One of the outstanding things that has happened is we have recognition in the community as a group that deals with a broad scope of diversity issues,” Carfora said. “We are like the ombudsmen for diversity issues.”
In addition to educational programming, the team promotes or offers for the community regular diversity workshops, which help people avoid stereotyping, build trust with those from different backgrounds and become allies for diversity.
It also has offered at least 15 study circles to give people the chance to talk about tough issues and is a key part of the annual Martin Luther King commemoration in January at Blackhawk Technical College.