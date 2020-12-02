James 'Jim' Ebben, former longtime Edgewood College president, dies

Around this time every year, James "Jim" Ebben would begin writing Christmas cards for each of the several hundred staff and faculty members at Edgewood College, stepping away from traditional duties of running a college to handwrite personal messages in a few cards per day.

"It might have been about something they were going through, something they were hoping for, but there was a personal message to each one," said Maggie Hopkins, who worked with Ebben for the majority of his 17 years as president of Edgewood College. "For somebody in that position, he was exceptional and unusual."

The longtime president of Edgewood College, who oversaw a boom in enrollment and ushered in a physical transformation of the private Madison liberal arts college, died Monday. He was 83.

From 1987 to 2004, Ebben served as president of Edgewood and held the title of president emeritus after retirement. He died "surrounded by his loving family," Edgewood College said in a statement Wednesday announcing Ebben's death.

"It is said we stand upon the shoulders of those who have come before us," current President Andrew Manion said in the statement. "With Dr. Ebben's passing, our students, faculty, and staff all recognize that truth; Jim's leadership, compassion, imagination, and heart are felt every day in this community."