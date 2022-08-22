Jade Mountain Cafe 'taking an indefinite break' after nearly 12 years

Jade Mountain Cafe is closing Sept. 3 after nearly 12 years of serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side, its owner posted on Instagram.

"We are taking an indefinite break," the post said.

"There is no way to express the gratitude we have for everyone that has supported us all these years in a few sentences, but we thank everyone who has been on this journey with us," the owner wrote. "For those who are concerned, we are not closing because of any hardship or challenge (though COVID has definitely been hard for everyone), we are just exploring other opportunities in life. That is also why we call this an 'indefinite break' rather than an end."

The post continued, "There is a possibility that we might bring back Jade Mountain in the future, so definitely check back here (Instagram/Facebook) every once in a while for any updates!"

The shop at 2611 East Johnson St. is only open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jade Mountain, owned by Taiwan native Yuchen Liu, is named after the highest mountain in that country. The shop also sells coffee, tea and Asian street food.

In a 2016 "Know Your Madisonian" profile in the Wisconsin State Journal, Yuchen said while he was studying at a Taiwanese university, a professor suggested that he travel outside the country at least once "just to see how big the world is."

Yuchen came to the United States for the first time when he was 20, liked the people he met, and decided to move to the U.S. to continue studying English.

After graduating from UW-Madison, Yuchen got a MBA at UW-La Crosse and returned to Madison to open Jade Mountain.