It's on: Syttende Mai, State Fair, EAA AirVenture joining summer lineup after pandemic pause

Stoughton’s Syttende Mai celebration will join the State Fair and EAA AirVenture in making a comeback this summer, adding to the season’s growing lineup as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The persisting pandemic caused the cancellation of major events in the state’s annual summer lineup last year, but the easing of local restrictions on gatherings means the return of some fairs, festivals and other favorite activities.
Stoughton’s weekendlong Syttende Mai festival celebrating Norway’s National Constitution Day is on tap for May 14-16 with alternative programs after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, according to an announcement Wednesday.
A mix of in-person and online family activities are scheduled, including a three-day quilt show, Norwegian dance performances and athletic events, such as the Strongman Viking Games competition that brings in participants and spectators from around the region. New events this year include a scavenger hunt throughout Stoughton.
The State Fair will return Aug. 5-15 in accordance with any public health guidelines in place at the time, Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced Wednesday. Increased sanitization protocols are already in place throughout the 200-acre park, officials said.
Tickets for the State Fair will go on sale soon. Tickets and vouchers for the 2020 fair will be honored this year.
Five State Fair Main Stage shows are already on sale: Beach Boys, Boyz II Men with Ginuwine, Skillet with Colton Dixon & Ledger, Chris Young with Sara Evans and Brothers Osborne with special guest. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, along with additional programming, events and attractions.
The EAA AirVenture aviation event, which draws hundreds of thousands of people to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, will be back July 26 through Aug. 1 after also having to cancel last year. Known as the world’s largest fly-in convention, the event will feature a number of safety precautions, including sanitizing stations across the grounds and continual disinfecting of areas.
There also will be fewer exhibitors in each indoor exhibition building to allow for more walkways and distancing. Masks will be strongly recommended if attendees are unable to socially distance.
EAA CEO Jack Pelton told WLUK-TV the number of tickets this year is likely to surpass 2019’s number based on the presale, adding that an aviation event in Florida last week had record crowds.
Pelton said the number of international visitors will depend on other countries’ travel restrictions come summer.
“Europe and other countries, Australia, we usually get large contingents from, right now most of them are saying travel is not possible,” said Pelton.
More alternatives, cancellations
Wednesday’s announcements follow several others in recent weeks from event organizers with news of more alternatives or cancellations this summer.
The Dane County Fair will return to the Alliant Energy Center July 15-18 after being pushed online last summer. The event will include modifications to promote safety, such as changes to the fair layout to allow for more distancing.
The World’s Largest Brat Fest is partnering with Johnsonville to provide participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County with brats to sell, and 100% of the Memorial Day weekend sales will benefit local nonprofits. This is in place of the festival’s traditional in-person gathering, which also didn’t happen last summer.
A two-in-one musical festival is planned for Aug. 26-29 that will combine the Marquette Waterfront Festival and Orton Park Festival to create “Orton-Front” as public health guidelines permit. Organizers are hoping restrictions are lifted by that time to allow for a safe, in-person celebration. There were online versions of the festivals last year.
But for the second year running, La Fete de Marquette is canceled due to the pandemic. The Near East Side’s summer music festival is the largest fundraiser for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and has raised more than $1.2 million throughout the event’s 15 years.