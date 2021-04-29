It's on: Syttende Mai, State Fair, EAA AirVenture joining summer lineup after pandemic pause

Five State Fair Main Stage shows are already on sale: Beach Boys, Boyz II Men with Ginuwine, Skillet with Colton Dixon & Ledger, Chris Young with Sara Evans and Brothers Osborne with special guest. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, along with additional programming, events and attractions.

The EAA AirVenture aviation event, which draws hundreds of thousands of people to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, will be back July 26 through Aug. 1 after also having to cancel last year. Known as the world’s largest fly-in convention, the event will feature a number of safety precautions, including sanitizing stations across the grounds and continual disinfecting of areas.

There also will be fewer exhibitors in each indoor exhibition building to allow for more walkways and distancing. Masks will be strongly recommended if attendees are unable to socially distance.

EAA CEO Jack Pelton told WLUK-TV the number of tickets this year is likely to surpass 2019’s number based on the presale, adding that an aviation event in Florida last week had record crowds.

Pelton said the number of international visitors will depend on other countries’ travel restrictions come summer.