Everybody remembers their first bicycle, and thanks to a Dane County nonprofit, 400 children got to start making those memories on Saturday.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a Madison-area organization that fixes up and donates old bicycles, donated 400 bicycles from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the organization's workshop, where youngsters could test their wheels. At its helm is executive director Kristie GoForth, who was at the Coyier Lane event Saturday with encouraging words and helmet pats for the young bike recipients, many of whom were just learning to ride.

"Being in a community like Madison and Dane County where people love bicycles, people thoroughly understand what a bicycle can mean to a person," said GoForth. "It's more than a toy, it's transportation, it's access to opportunities."

This year hasn't been without its problems for the program. In February, it faced a deficit of more than 1,000 bicycles. By Saturday, more than 100 youngsters were still on the waiting list for bikes. Bicycles have been "trickling in," said GoForth, but the need continues to grow.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is scouring Madison for at least 1,100 more bikes Free Bikes 4 Kidz accepts all bikes as long as they're rideable, and no biking or mechanical experience is needed to volunteer.

"There's need everywhere, and we're seeing more need this year than ever before," said GoForth. "If your kid has outgrown their bikes, this is a great opportunity to bring it in. We'd love to find new homes for them."

GoForth alone accounts for nearly half of the full-time Free Bikes 4 Kidz staff members. Through a constant barrage of Facebook messages and emails, she, the other staff members and volunteers coordinate donations, set up bicycle collections, and make repairs. Any bike the team deems unsafe for riding is recycled, parts stripped and reassigned for other repairs.

"A lot of these bikes would end up being scrapped," she said. "Most of these could be reused."

In bringing the more well-loved models back to life, GoForth relies on a network of volunteers, who partake in the wrench turning, chain greasing and tassel detangling year-round.

Among the volunteers is Jane Scott, a longtime bicycle enthusiast who's hoping to pass on her love of riding to the younger generations.

Safety first Jane Scott shows Juan Florez how to maneuver his new bicycle. She didn't go far without her helmet.

Scott spent much of her Saturday afternoon riding child-size bikes around a parking lot, demonstrating how to stop and when to pedal. To some, it's an act of pure kindness. For Scott, though, it's also a good bit of fun.

"It's hard to find people my own age to bike," she joked. "People let me borrow their kids."

Away we go Jane Scott follows closely behind Amaya Patton as she tests her new bike. Scott has taught many of her neighbors' children to ride, taking the…

So she was happy to balance herself on the little bikes, flanked by nervous first-time riders and their smiling parents.

"I've taught most of my neighbors' kids to ride bikes, and I just, it's something that's important to me," she said. "It's just a lot of fun."

Scott has been with the program for more than half a decade, while GoForth recently celebrated her third year.

Last weekend, GoForth rang in her third year with several first-generation bike owners, helping them choose their freshly refurbished wheels. Among them was a 12-year-old girl who had arrived just weeks prior from Nicaragua.

"It was the first time she'd ever laid hands on a bike," said GoForth. "She Facetimed her grandma in Nicaragua right from the parking lot. We were all crying, everyone was like, it was just a beautiful experience."

The moment, she said, was a shining reminder of why she and others with the program do what they do year-round. Every flat tire, every broken pedal, standing as a symbol of opportunity for children like that little girl.

"It was just a beautiful view and vision of what America is for people," GoForth said.

Many other such stories have come out of Free Bikes 4 Kidz, where 154 schools, social workers, youth organizations and other groups identify and refer children in need of bicycles. In matching bikes to youngsters, the program considers factors such as age, gender, height and need.

"A social worker is telling me, you know, we have a kid who is really struggling with truancy, he doesn't have parents who can drive him to school, there's not a bus route, so they'll reach out to us for a bicycle," said GoForth. "Really, you know, at least it's a means to access."

Anyone interested in donating a bicycle or learning more about the program can visit the Free Bikes 4 Kidz website, fb4k.com.