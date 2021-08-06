'It's got to be dealt with': Boulder that provoked controversy removed from UW-Madison campus

Under dappled sunlight filtering through the trees of Observatory Hill Friday morning, workers using a crane removed a large boulder from the UW-Madison campus that had become for many a painful symbol of the university's racist past.
Chamberlin Rock, named for former university president and geologist Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, was at least once referred to as a “n-----head” rock in a 1925 Wisconsin State Journal headline. University historians have not found any other time that the slur was used.
But the Ku Klux Klan was active on campus during that time. And the recent rediscovery of that long-ago news article prompted a re-evaluation of an object that not only helped tell the story of the state's geologic history but also served as a daily reminder of a more recent troubling past.
The boulder is a rare, large example of a pre-Cambrian era glacial erratic that experts say is likely over 2 billion years old. It was previously estimated to have weighed up to 70 tons, but an updated measurement from the removal places the boulder at 42 tons — the equivalent of about two fully loaded coach buses.
The rock will be placed on publicly accessible university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa, where it will continue to be used for educational purposes by the geoscience department.
“Removing the rock as a monument in a prominent location prevents further harm to our community while preserving the rock’s educational research value for our current and future students,” said Gary Brown, the university’s director of campus planning and landscape architecture.
Crews began the process of removing the rock just before 7 a.m. Friday, securing it with straps and lifting it with a crane before moving it to a flatbed truck. Brown said the estimated cost of removal is less than $50,000, funded by private donations.
The Black Student Union and Wunk Sheek, an Indigenous student organization on campus, led the campaign to remove the rock last summer. The Campus Planning Commission, following a presentation from both student groups, recommended the proposal for removal to UW-Madison Rebecca Blank last November.
“This is a huge accomplishment for us,” Black Student Union President Nalah McWhorter said at the Campus Planning Commission meeting last fall. “We won’t have that constant reminder, that symbol that we don’t belong here.”
Blank approved the proposal recommendation in January, but the Wisconsin Historical Society needed to sign off on the rock’s removal because it was located near a Native American burial site.
The Wisconsin Historical Society gave the removal the green light last week, Brown said.
“The Wisconsin Historical Society and the tribes support the placement of the important artifact on university-owned land,” said Kara O’Keefe, a WHS spokesperson, in an email to the State Journal. “Its placement does not cause an adverse impact on any cultural or historical resources.”
A tribal preservation officer, a Wisconsin Historical Society representative and a contract archaeologist for the university were present at the removal to ensure moving the erratic did not damage the burial site and to preliminarily examine the area below the rock.
Officials did not find anything of significance under the rock, Brown said.
David Meyer, a UW-Madison alumnus and Madison resident since 1976, said he used to walk by the rock all the time while on campus in the 70s but never knew its complicated past.
“If it has meaning to people that is negative and it’s causing people pain, it’s got to be dealt with, and I think it is probably a good move,” he said.
The boulder was carried by glaciers from as far north as Canada and dumped on Observatory Hill along with billions of tons of other debris when ice receded from the state about 12,000 years ago.
This is the first time the rock has been moved since 1925 when the rock was dug up to be studied. It was winched out of the hill using steel cables and horses over the course of three days, eventually rolled a few feet to where it has stood as a monument for Chamberlin for nearly a century.
Kenneth Owens, a Madison resident of 20 years, said he was glad to see the rock go, calling it a positive ending for the boulder’s story.