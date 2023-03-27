An abnormal heavy snow in Madison on Saturday broke records, pushing the total for the snow season (since July 1) past 70 inches.
Video courtesy of Dodge County Sheriff's Office
The city had 12.1 inches of snow on Saturday, a record for March 25 set with 5 inches in 1899, according to the National Weather Service. That's also the new daily snowfall record for March, surpassing the 12 inches on March 18, 1971.
The springtime snowfall broke other records. The roughly foot of snow was Madison's biggest one-day snowfall since 2012, said Max Tsaparis, a meteorologist with Channel 27.
Since July, 70.4 inches of snow has fallen in Madison, according to the Weather Service.
Photos: Remembering the record-setting blizzard of December 2012
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Luke McHenry of Madison digs out his vehicle along Fish Hatchery Road with help from his son, Sebastian Wells, after a severe winter storm moved through the upper Midwest on Dec. 20, 2012.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Trevor Cox, 18, plows the sidewalk in front of his house using a four-wheeler during a winter snowstorm in Oregon on Dec. 20, 2012.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Lucy Kneifl shovels the sidewalk in front of her house on Main Street in Oregon during a snowstorm Dec. 20, 2012.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Dean Walker, 14, left, shovels the driveway as his dad, Dean, uses the snow blower during a winter snowstorm in Oregon on Dec. 20, 2012.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Raymond Wolf, left, throws a playful shovel of snow at his neighbor, Greg Decker, during a blizzard Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Barry Jensen clears his sidewalk on Hamlet Place during blizzard Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Vehicles follow a Dane County snowplow on Highway 51 near Milwaukee Street during a blizzard Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Playground equipment was covered in snow in a park behind Woodman's East on Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Lucas Hemming, 11, gets an assist from his dog, Zelda, during a snowstorm Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES
Scene from December 2012 snowstorm
Julia Orlowski of Madison takes cover from heavy snow under an umbrella while walking along West Gorham Street on Dec. 20, 2012.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Snow covers a vehicle along Swanton Road during a blizzard Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
A pedestrian crosses Martin Luther King Boulevard in Downtown Madison during a massive snowstorm on Dec. 20, 2012.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Brint Schwerbel of Madison heads to work on skis down Oakridge Avenue on Dec. 20, 2012.
MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Tom Togstad, with Madison Commercial Landscaping, works on clearing the Capitol Steps. Heavy snow moved into the Madison area Dec. 20, 2012.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Steve Gordon of Madison walks his dogs along Grandview Boulevard on the South Side as a steady snowfall moves through the area Dec. 20, 2012.
John Hart
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
Williams Duran clears a heavy accumulation of snow and ice from the roof of Famous Dave's restaurant in Madison on Dec. 21, 2012, the day after a huge snowstorm moved through the area.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
Jon Janaka sleds down the hill with his daughter, Tulsi, 6, on his back at Olbrich Park in Madison on Dec. 21, 2012, the day after a winter storm hit the state.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
A snow-covered Volkswagen bus rests along South Ingersoll Street in Madison on Dec. 21, 2012, following a severe winter storm.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
A Dane County snow plow makes its way along Highway M in the town of Westport as cleanup efforts after a blizzard continued Dec. 21, 2012.
John Hart
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
Snow plow operators work to clear mailboxes and driveways along Highway K in the town of Springfield as residents cleaned up Dec. 21, 2012, the day after a blizzard inundated southern Wisconsin.
John Hart
State Journal front page Dec. 21, 2012
State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012
State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012
State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012
