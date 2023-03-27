An abnormal heavy snow in Madison on Saturday broke records, pushing the total for the snow season (since July 1) past 70 inches.

The city had 12.1 inches of snow on Saturday, a record for March 25 set with 5 inches in 1899, according to the National Weather Service. That's also the new daily snowfall record for March, surpassing the 12 inches on March 18, 1971.

The springtime snowfall broke other records. The roughly foot of snow was Madison's biggest one-day snowfall since 2012, said Max Tsaparis, a meteorologist with Channel 27.

Since July, 70.4 inches of snow has fallen in Madison, according to the Weather Service.

Photos: Remembering the record-setting blizzard of December 2012 Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 snowstorm Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Scene from December 2012 blizzard Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard State Journal front page Dec. 21, 2012 State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012 State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012 State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012