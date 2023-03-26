An abnormal heavy snow in Madison on Saturday broke records, pushing the total snow fall over the last year past 70 inches.
The city had 12.1 inches of snow on Saturday, a record for March 25 last set with five inches in 1899, according to the National Weather Service. That's also the new daily snowfall record for March, last set with 12 inches on March 18, 1971.
The springtime snowfall broke other records. The roughly foot of snow was Madison's biggest one day snowfall since 2012, said Max Tsaparis, a meteorologist with Channel 27.
Since July, 70.4 inches of snow has fallen in Madison, according to the Weather Service.
Scattered snow showers are possible on Sunday until 9 p.m., the Weather Service said.
Tips for going alcohol free, and more videos to improve your life
Here are some tips if you're thinking of giving up alcohol, money moves to make in your 50s and beyond, and more videos to improve your life.
In recent months, celebrities including Lucy Hale and Bella Hadid have candidly spoken about their decision to ditch alcohol. Yet, deciding to…
Put the gold in your golden years with these money moves to make in your 50’s and beyond! Money Talks News reports, getting older certainly ha…
Ginger is an extremely versatile ingredient that has many health benefits. Ginger’s pungent and spicy flavor is due to a compound called ginge…
Headaches, especially if experienced regularly can be debilitating. So here are some natural, at-home ways to relieve them.
When it comes to savings accounts, you may be losing out - big time.
You may think yourself a fine culinary artist because you make great boxed mac n’ cheese but what if I told you that you have no idea how to …
Penny Mallory, author and leading authority on mental toughness, has offered up some top tips.
You may have heard about the five love languages: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, quality time and gifts. Well, this ma…
Believe it or not, a broken heart can impact your physical as well as mental health. Here are three physical signs of a broken heart: 1. Loss …
Researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology say including watermelon in your diet could promote greater overall health.
Colon cancer cases are rising among younger adults. Fortunately, there are several ways to lower your risk of colon cancer.
Homeowner expenses don’t just consist of a monthly mortgage and despite budgeting thoroughly for what you think you need, you may have missed …
Trying to save money? Pennygem’s Lenneia Batiste list some of the most common items you should never pay full price for!
New research suggests that teenagers who get more sleep are better at coping with change and stress.