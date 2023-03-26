An abnormal heavy snow in Madison on Saturday broke records, pushing the total snow fall over the last year past 70 inches.

The city had 12.1 inches of snow on Saturday, a record for March 25 last set with five inches in 1899, according to the National Weather Service. That's also the new daily snowfall record for March, last set with 12 inches on March 18, 1971.

The springtime snowfall broke other records. The roughly foot of snow was Madison's biggest one day snowfall since 2012, said Max Tsaparis, a meteorologist with Channel 27.

Since July, 70.4 inches of snow has fallen in Madison, according to the Weather Service.

Scattered snow showers are possible on Sunday until 9 p.m., the Weather Service said.