'It's a job that needs to be done': Cab driver grateful to be working when many aren't
THE ESSENTIALISTS | CAB DRIVER

'It's a job that needs to be done': Cab driver grateful to be working when many aren't

From the The essentialists: For many workers, 'safer at home' isn't an option series
Rutzinski

Green Cab driver Nick Rutzinski is grateful to be working, even if his job brings him into contact with far more people than recommended during the "safer at home" era.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles of those who help keep us fed, safe and mobile can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.

Nick Rutzinski can get between 12 and 16 passengers every eight-hour shift.

Translated for the coronavirus era, that's 12 to 16 closer-than-recommended interactions with strangers a day, as well dozens of individual acts of sanitation a week — of "every touchable surface" of the cab before and after every shift, he said, and of his hands after touching a credit card or a suitcase or twenty dollar bill.

Add in proper mask-wearing protocol and concerns — heightened in his line of work — about infecting himself or others, and the 37-year-old driver for Madison's Green Cab could be forgiven for feeling singled out for especially dangerous duty.

Rutzinski

Nick Rutzinski, a driver at Green Cab in Madison, wipes down "every touchable surface" of his vehicle before and after each shift.

Instead, he feels part of a greater cause.

"We're in a weird position where everybody kind of has a role in this," he said. "It doesn't come down to people that are actually working. People staying at home have just as much of a responsibility to limit the spread."

Rutzinski said passenger business is a bit slower for his company, which features a fleet of electric Tesla vehicles.

Green Cab has been doing what it can to mitigate the effects of "safer at home" by working with the Food Fight restaurant group to deliver meals and with health care providers to deliver medical samples for testing.

But tips are "down a bit," Rutzinski said — not just because there are fewer passengers, but because people are feeling the damage the coronavirus has wrought on the economy. He knows because he hears their stories.

"At the start of this there was a woman and her daughter that I had in the cab where she was a server at a restaurant Downtown and they'd just closed down all the restaurants and she was going to Walmart to spend her last paycheck," he said, "and she didn't know where the next one was coming from."

"People just have less money to spend," he said. "There's a lot of people out of work."

He hasn't seen such added stress put a strain on civility, though, and described a customer base these last few weeks that is willing to be patient when a cab can't respond right away, and grateful when it does. 

More people are also wearing masks and gloves and handling their own grocery bags and luggage — signs that they're taking the threat of the virus more seriously, he said, which is good, even if it means more people are staying home and out of his cab.

"At first you did have a lot of people who were a bit flippant about it," he said. "It was something that was happening on the coasts and stuff like that and the lockdown order was extreme ... but I think now people are realizing that they have to take it seriously."

In some ways, he feels like he's among the luckier of those employees still having regular contact with the public, because it's easier to control the inside of a cab than, say, the inside of a bus or an airport.

"We help the health care system out. We help the public out. We help the restaurants out," he said. "It's a job that needs to be done and you've got to do it and at least I get a paycheck at the end of the day. That's a lot more than a lot of people can say. I'm grateful for that."

