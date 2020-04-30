'It's a job that needs to be done': Cab driver grateful to be working when many aren't

Green Cab has been doing what it can to mitigate the effects of "safer at home" by working with the Food Fight restaurant group to deliver meals and with health care providers to deliver medical samples for testing.

But tips are "down a bit," Rutzinski said — not just because there are fewer passengers, but because people are feeling the damage the coronavirus has wrought on the economy. He knows because he hears their stories.

"At the start of this there was a woman and her daughter that I had in the cab where she was a server at a restaurant Downtown and they'd just closed down all the restaurants and she was going to Walmart to spend her last paycheck," he said, "and she didn't know where the next one was coming from."

"People just have less money to spend," he said. "There's a lot of people out of work."

He hasn't seen such added stress put a strain on civility, though, and described a customer base these last few weeks that is willing to be patient when a cab can't respond right away, and grateful when it does.

More people are also wearing masks and gloves and handling their own grocery bags and luggage — signs that they're taking the threat of the virus more seriously, he said, which is good, even if it means more people are staying home and out of his cab.