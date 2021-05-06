 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'It will be worth the wait': Madison libraries set to reopen on May 24 with safety in mind
0 comments
alert top story

'It will be worth the wait': Madison libraries set to reopen on May 24 with safety in mind

  • 0

Madison's nine public libraries are set to reopen May 24 with safety in mind after the city's Library Board voted 7-2 Thursday to approve a reopening plan different from one voted down last month.

The board's decision is final, so the plan does not need further approval. Approval of the reopening plan comes more than a year after the city's libraries closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic ongoing, reopening the libraries to the public will mean limited capacities, mask requirements, social distancing and more.

Library Board members Jaime Healy-Plotkin and Jair Alvarez voted against the reopening plan, board president Eve Galanter said. Galanter said she believes there is still some concern about not yet feeling safe, but safety protocols will be fully enforced at all libraries. 

"I think there will be a great deal of excitement combined with a little nervousness, but, overall, I think the community is ready and eager to walk through the doors again," Galanter said. "It will be worth the wait."

Most of the libraries' services will be available upon reopening. Some new services await library-goers, including self-serve holds and checkout stations. 

Under the current city-county public health emergency order, which went into effect Wednesday, indoor capacity has been increased from 50% to 75%. Galanter said the libraries will keep capacity between 50% and 75%.

Under the reopening plan, all the libraries except the Monroe Street branch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Monroe branch, which had limited hours before the pandemic, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Beginning Sept. 7, Downtown’s Central Library would be open seven days a week and for longer hours. Others would also see longer or weekend hours or both, with the exception of the Far West Side’s Alicia Ashman branch, where fall hours and days have yet to be decided. 

There will be no indoor programs or access to newspapers, and meeting rooms will be closed to the public. Galanter said those rooms will be used as break rooms for staff to allow for social distancing. 

"So much preparation and planning has been done by staff, who have done an absolutely fabulous job over the past year to ensure that access to the libraries, although modified, was still available," Galanter said. "I think we're all eager now for those doors to reopen under a set of circumstances where both the public and staff can feel safe."

Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality

To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.

Post-pandemic retail: What's in, what's out
Business News

Post-pandemic retail: What's in, what's out

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Curbside pickup and e-commerce are here to stay, but storekeepers can put away the disinfectant wipes.

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace
Business News

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.

Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future
Sponsored
sponsored

Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future

  • 0

Sponsored Content: As the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter, cutting-edge future in which people place an even stronger emphasis on their health and fitness.

Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project
Business News

Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"It's actually ... not so hard to change people's confidence so long as they are out and able to evidence other people doing the kinds of things that maybe people were doing before the pandemic."

Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access
Business News
topical

Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.

Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up
Business News

Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The River Food Pantry wants to expand, United Way of Dane County is hoping for increased donations while Habitat for Humanity of Dane County wants to build more homes but is concerned about the rising costs of building materials.

New Ideas and Traditional Values at Cress Help Families Through Grief
Sponsored
sponsored

New Ideas and Traditional Values at Cress Help Families Through Grief

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Grieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided Cress Funeral and Cremation Service with a demanding new challenge; how to best serve families while protecting public health.

Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic
Business News
top story

Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Experts say cities need to get creative by converting some ground-floor space to apartments, private offices or popup stores.

Online brands help the bottom line for some Madison-area restaurants
Food & Drink

Online brands help the bottom line for some Madison-area restaurants

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Some Madison-area restaurant owners that developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.

Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects
Local News

Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Federal aid and investment gains helped offset losses from halted procedures and a decline in routine care.

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery
Sponsored
sponsored

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery

  • 0

Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus. 

From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub
Business News

From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As one of the smallest brewpubs in the state, the pandemic almost shuttered the business. But the owner has a new knee, new beer and a new outdoor patio along East Washington Avenue.

Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors
Business News

Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"In other countries, being a butcher, sausage maker or master meat crafter has great prestige."

Up Close & Musical
Sponsored
sponsored

Up Close & Musical

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Up Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County elementary schools each year.

Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall
Arts and Theater
top story

Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Overture Center for the Arts shut off programming cold when the pandemic hit -- but now shows are being re-booked and Overture hopes to re-open its doors in September.

Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it
Arts and Theater

Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Kanopy Dance plans to bring long-distance guest artists into the studio via streaming to enhance in-person instruction. 

Sponsored
sponsored

Positioning for a post-pandemic world

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Steps to consider to prepare your financial portfolio

What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?
Local News
top story

What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?

  • 0

"I love not having to wander around a store. For me drive up shopping really works."

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead
Local News
alert top story

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead

  • 0

The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The commo…

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics