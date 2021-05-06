'It will be worth the wait': Madison libraries set to reopen on May 24 with safety in mind

Madison's nine public libraries are set to reopen May 24 with safety in mind after the city's Library Board voted 7-2 Thursday to approve a reopening plan different from one voted down last month.
The board's decision is final, so the plan does not need further approval. Approval of the reopening plan comes more than a year after the city's libraries closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic ongoing, reopening the libraries to the public will mean limited capacities, mask requirements, social distancing and more.
Library Board members Jaime Healy-Plotkin and Jair Alvarez voted against the reopening plan, board president Eve Galanter said. Galanter said she believes there is still some concern about not yet feeling safe, but safety protocols will be fully enforced at all libraries.
"I think there will be a great deal of excitement combined with a little nervousness, but, overall, I think the community is ready and eager to walk through the doors again," Galanter said. "It will be worth the wait."
Most of the libraries' services will be available upon reopening. Some new services await library-goers, including self-serve holds and checkout stations.
Under the current city-county public health emergency order, which went into effect Wednesday, indoor capacity has been increased from 50% to 75%. Galanter said the libraries will keep capacity between 50% and 75%.
Under the reopening plan, all the libraries except the Monroe Street branch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Monroe branch, which had limited hours before the pandemic, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Beginning Sept. 7, Downtown’s Central Library would be open seven days a week and for longer hours. Others would also see longer or weekend hours or both, with the exception of the Far West Side’s Alicia Ashman branch, where fall hours and days have yet to be decided.
There will be no indoor programs or access to newspapers, and meeting rooms will be closed to the public. Galanter said those rooms will be used as break rooms for staff to allow for social distancing.
"So much preparation and planning has been done by staff, who have done an absolutely fabulous job over the past year to ensure that access to the libraries, although modified, was still available," Galanter said. "I think we're all eager now for those doors to reopen under a set of circumstances where both the public and staff can feel safe."
