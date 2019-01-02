The Kids Fund's all-volunteer board of directors carefully monitors how grant recipients use the money donated by Cap Times readers.
Each November, organizations that received grants during the past year are invited to The Kids Fund's annual meeting to report on the projects they funded and the results they achieved.
It's an evening of heartwarming stories about things like life-changing experiences at a camp, or successes fueled by academic programs or the crucial assistance that helps kids overcome disabilities.
The annual drive to raise funds that can be distributed during the coming year is coming to its end, but it's not too late to contribute. You can donate by sending a contribution of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org and making a contribution with your credit card.
If you donate online, please include your address so the contribution can be acknowledged by The Kids Fund.
Following is a list of recent contributors:
Duane Draper, Mount Horeb, $110
Peg and Bob Lyons, Middleton, $100
Laurie and Pierre La Plante, Oregon, $25
Marian Kaesberg, Madison, $100
Mark and Sarah Sundquist, Madison, $100
The Katcher Family, Madison, $60
Fred and Marilyn Kinney, Madison, $25
Aggie Steichen, Waunakee, $25
Mary Vilker and Dale Bruheim, Madison, $75
Karen Miller, Madison, $25
C. Knop, Oregon, $10
Jane Bernards, Monona, $25
Michael Helser, Madison, $150
Sandra Rogg, Madison, $10
Pamela Smith, Madison, $100
Terrence and Donna Ludkey, Madison, $50
Karen Hester, Madison, $50
Ken and Leah Schuette, Reedsburg, $50
David and Linda Balsiger, Oregon, $100
Carol Krause, Oregon, $25
John Frank and Jean Burns-Frank, Madison, $25
Barb and Greg Sheehy, Middleton, $150
Nancy Olmstead, Cross Plains, $50
David and JoAnn Schoengold, Madison, $50
Celeste Roberts and Timo Seppalainen, Madison, $200
Katie Mae Dricken, in memory of Lil and Adrian Pope, West Bend, $54
James and Susan Morrison, Madison, $20
Morris and Carolyn Waxler, Madison, $50
Christine Lauby Lynch, Madison, $20
Mary Lou Maly, Madison, $25
Harold Miller, Cross Plains, $100
Eunice Schmitz, Waunakee, $25
Jeffrey and Linda Russell, Madison, $25
Mary Jo Biebl-Yahnke and Ross Yahnke, Madison, $100
Robert and Pamela Camfield, Madison, $200
Harvey and Phyllis Nelson, in loving Memory of son Todd Michael, Madison, $250
Donald and Shirley Wallace, Madison, $10
Anonymous, remembering Mollie Van Wagner and Scott Gilbert, $100
Marilyn Stensaas, in memory of Erwin Stensaas, Stoughton, $25
Donald Gmeinder, Sun Prairie, $30
Diane Kean, Monona, $5
Peter Williams and Sandra Esreal, Madison, $50
Mark Alfred, Madison, $5
Karen and Roger Nacker, Madison, $50
Judy and Robert Perkl, DeForest, $20
Allan and Joyce Eggleson, Stoughton, $50
Timothy and Maureen Shaw, Fitchburg, $200
Judy Hoard and Beth Ringgenberg, Madison, $100
Doris and Lloyd Stapelmann, Mount Horeb, $25
Joseph Senulis and Benita Walker, Madison, $35
Donna O'Leary, Madison, $30
Mark Spring and Nancy Washburn, Madison, $75
Edna Paske and Charles Pruett, Madison, $30
Michael and Gina Florek, Madison, $30
The Hahn Family, Madison, $50
Norma Hove, Madison, $35
Barbara and Roy Thompson, Cross Plains, $25
Prudence Stewart, Madison, $50
Lawrence and Stephanie Lowden, Madison, $50
Gregory and Ann Landry, Middleton, $100
David Schink, Middleton, $200
Barbara and Brent Starry, DeForest, $40
Barbara Niemisto, Belleville, $10
Earl Munson, Madison, $50
Jefferey Verburg, Monona, $50
Debra Leadholm, Stoughton, $30
Barbara Connolly, Baraboo, $25
Jean Nelson, Madison, $35
William Grahn, in loving memory of wife Georgia Grahn, Madison, $100
Neil and Patricia O'Connor, Madison, $25
Tom Gallagher, Cottage Grove, $25
Doug Kirk, Madison, $20
Mrs. John Vergeront, Madison, $50
Mary Kuenzli-Mueller and Dwight Mueller, DeForest, $25
Patricia Kutzke, Verona, $10
Matt and Andrea Van Nest, Middleton, $25
Karen Aasen, Verona, $200
Dawn Stucki, Waunakee, $125
Howard and Lucetta Kanetzke, Madison, $20
Susan Paulson, McFarland, $100
Steve Skinner, Madison, $35
Erica Serlin, Madison, $25
Lynn and William Gingher, in loving memory of Dick and Donna Mathison, Madison, $10
Small Dogs Hops, Madison, $5
A. Knezevic, Madison, $30
Donald and Carrie Zoromski, Greenville, $50
Karl Stoll, Madison, $100
Michael O'Rourke, Madison, $5
Beverly Wilke, Waunakee, $100
Bob and Mary Burke, Madison, $50
Mark and Debbie Eggerichs, Stoughton, $25
Edward and Rosanne Ehrlich, Middleton, $25
Erica Napoli and Martin Drapkin, Cross Plains, $50
Kurt Wise, Waunakee, $25
Jack McManus, Oregon, $25
David Kerznar, Cottage Grove, $1
Rick Klemz, Oshkosh, $1
Judith Christenson, Madison, $100
Mary Kay Briggs, Waunakee, $50
Andrea Novotny, Stoughton, $20
Susan Babcock, $200
Nancy Dodge, Madison, $100
Kevin Spitler, Middleton, $75
Charles Elson, $30
Robert Wilson, Fitchburg, $200
Alison Wilmeth, Belleville, $100
Sharla Hanson, in loving memory of Lena JuVette and Emma McKenna, Madison, $25
Anonymous, $268
Running total: $78,833