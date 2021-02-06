'It’s like a winter festival every weekend': Madison's Elver Park big draw even without Winter Festival

Gusev is one of the volunteers who put in 20 to 30 hours per week to groom ski trails at Elver and other area parks. The season started out with volunteers making machine-made snow at the park in November, followed by many snowfalls and pleasant winter temperatures.

“This has been the best winter in memory for cross-country skiing. I’ve never seen so many people out on the trails enjoying winter and getting some fresh air,” said Mike Ivey, a spokesperson for Madnorski, the Madison Nordic Ski Club.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had a combination of several decent snowfalls and temperatures that stayed below freezing without being too chilly, which allowed the snow to set up and let the groomers get to work on it. It’s just been incredible,” he said. “The cold weather, yes, will be an issue in the next week or so. But, you know, it’s February in Wisconsin. And that’s the good thing about skiing: You stay pretty warm as long as you keep your face and hands (covered) and generate heat on the trail.”

The volunteer-run Madison Nordic Ski Club has seen 50% growth in enrollment for its middle- and high school-age ski programs this year, said board member Tamara Bryant. The club’s Nordic Kids program for ages 7-11 has a waiting list, and the club’s volunteer trail groomers and instructors are putting in double their normal hours.