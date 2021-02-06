'It’s like a winter festival every weekend': Madison's Elver Park big draw even without Winter Festival

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked an era of do-it-yourself: haircuts performed in front of the bathroom mirror, bread baked at home, bedrooms turned into offices and kitchens into classrooms.
Now, even Madison’s Winter Festival is going DIY.
Originally scheduled for this weekend, the festival traditionally draws an estimated 8,000 to 14,000 people to Elver Park for activities ranging from free cross-country ski lessons to sculptures carved from snow and ice.
But this year, festival organizers are urging Madison to mask up, bundle up and still enjoy the winter fun that Elver Park has to offer on their own, festival or not.
“Ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing,” Yuriy Gusev, executive director of the nonprofit association CXC Skiing and a founder and organizer of Madison Winter Festival, said, ticking off the many winter amenities the park has to offer.
Located on 250 rolling acres off McKenna Boulevard on the city’s Southwest Side, Elver Park is billed as a “winter destination” by Madison Parks. That label is even more apt this year: Ice skate and ski rentals have more than doubled, and the park is seeing heavy use, said Greg Genin, operations manager for Madison Parks.
“Weekends are usually full at the park” with parking lots overflowing and Elver’s sledding hills, two ice rinks and more than 6 miles of cross-country trails bustling with socially distanced visitors, Gusev agreed. “It’s like a winter festival every weekend.”
Gusev is one of the volunteers who put in 20 to 30 hours per week to groom ski trails at Elver and other area parks. The season started out with volunteers making machine-made snow at the park in November, followed by many snowfalls and pleasant winter temperatures.
“This has been the best winter in memory for cross-country skiing. I’ve never seen so many people out on the trails enjoying winter and getting some fresh air,” said Mike Ivey, a spokesperson for Madnorski, the Madison Nordic Ski Club.
“We had a combination of several decent snowfalls and temperatures that stayed below freezing without being too chilly, which allowed the snow to set up and let the groomers get to work on it. It’s just been incredible,” he said. “The cold weather, yes, will be an issue in the next week or so. But, you know, it’s February in Wisconsin. And that’s the good thing about skiing: You stay pretty warm as long as you keep your face and hands (covered) and generate heat on the trail.”
The volunteer-run Madison Nordic Ski Club has seen 50% growth in enrollment for its middle- and high school-age ski programs this year, said board member Tamara Bryant. The club’s Nordic Kids program for ages 7-11 has a waiting list, and the club’s volunteer trail groomers and instructors are putting in double their normal hours.
That’s partly due to demand for ski instruction — but also because groups need to be smaller this year because of the coronavirus, Bryant said. With a smaller coach-to-skier ratio, “It’s worked so well, and families are so appreciative,” she added.
Public use of the cross-country ski trails requires a day or seasonal pass, and the park offers ski and skate rentals. But use of the rinks and the sledding hills is free, and there is no admission fee to the park.
Across the city, Genin said, parks and conservation areas are getting more visitors than usual this year.
“This has turned out to be a really outstanding year for us at the park system,” as well as for the “hundreds of dedicated volunteers” who help maintain ski trails, neighborhood ice rinks and neighborhood parks throughout Madison, he said.
“We’ve had beautiful snow and reasonable temperatures. Couple that with COVID, and we have so many people looking for safe, healthy activities, and the parks certainly provide that.”
A lot of “special attention” was paid to COVID safety protocols at Elver Park, Genin said. Visitors must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Many paths have been widened to create safer spaces. Warming shelters and concessions counters are closed, and rental skates and ski equipment are disinfected after each use.
The sledding hills and many of the ski trails are illuminated by towering lights. Bryant recalls one magical evening when her middle school group of skiers was out under a full moon and witnessed a breathtaking view from atop a hill in the park.