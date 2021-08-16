‘It’s all or nothing’: A small pay bump can cut benefits for Wisconsin workers

GREEN BAY — Owning a home once seemed like “an impossible dream” to Jaleesa Gray, though she began thinking about when her son was born a decade ago.

Now that she finally has a home, she sees possibility everywhere.

She could paint her bedroom a calming light blue, the bathroom lavender, and the kitchen white and blue, like in a country home. She can modernize the house while keeping its charms, like the old doors and crown molding. After years in rented apartments, she can watch her children create their own spaces.

Up until two years ago, Gray was moving nearly every year. Twice, she lived in House of Hope, a Green Bay shelter for women and children. She steadily worked and improved her credit score, but she had another setback when the pandemic hit, and she had to quit her job at a call center to care for her children.

And even as she worked to recover from that setback, she faced another problem: Because she receives food stamps and day care assistance — and because those vital benefits go away once she earns a certain amount of money — she had to make sure she didn’t make too much money when she returned to work.