‘It’s all been forgiven’: Gov. Tony Evers grants 7 more pardons

“These are important for me personally also,” Evers told Rott. “I’ve always believed in second chances and redemption after people have been able to prove themselves after some mistakes.”

Rott was convicted of a felony for dealing marijuana and cocaine 35 years ago when he was 27.

Now 62, Rott is a business owner, husband, father and volunteer in his community. Rott has run several manufacturing businesses and has volunteered as a youth sports coach, a church board member and a Sunday school teacher. He has three children and has been married for 25 years. Rott asked for the pardon so he can hunt and possibly run for local office.

Rott was one of two individuals who met with Evers in person to receive their pardons Wednesday. The other, who declined to be interviewed, was Bradley Cummings, who was caught selling prescription drugs when he was 18. Cummings, an employee at the Portage County Register of Deeds, asked for the pardon so he can run for public office and become a notary for work purposes.

While meeting with Rott, Evers was warm and conversational. He looked into Rott’s eyes and listened to him talk about his childhood, his work experience and how it was important for him to "earn" the pardon by helping people and contributing to his community.