'It feels good': Race around Lake Monona draws nearly 1,100 runners, brings positive vibes

Registration was reopened, and about 1,400 people signed up between the 20K and 5K. Under breezy, overcast weather Saturday morning, a little under 1,100 ultimately competed, split between 764 in the longer race and 320 in the shorter race.

Tim Haines, of Boscobel, said it was the "perfect" temperature to run, with the thermometer reading 53 degrees.

In a typical year, about 2,500 runners participate, Ellingsen said, and the number had been steadily climbing. Last year — before the pandemic struck — Race Day Events was hoping to break 3,000 runners, he said. But the race, which happens the first weekend of May, was canceled.

Instead, participants ran the course on their own time over a nine-day window and submitted times captured on a GPS tracking app to determine the finishing order.

But those sort of do-it-yourself competitions don't provide the same experience.

"I'm excited," Haines, 53, said. "It's like-minded people with the excitement of pre- and post-race, it's part of what draws you to races. I'm not as competitive as I used to do, but it's really mostly for the atmosphere."