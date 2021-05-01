'It feels good': Race around Lake Monona draws nearly 1,100 runners, brings positive vibes

A state tournament competing cross-country runner in high school, Aysa Sellers fell out of the sport after graduation.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, the 30-year-old Madison resident took up running again as a way to keep in shape, going out for up to 6-mile runs until she contracted the coronavirus in November.
The symptoms for Sellers weren't too bad, she said, mirroring the common cold. But the virus impacted her training.
"My lungs were pretty bad, so I couldn't ... run for probably a good two, two and a half months," Sellers said. "My lungs just didn't have the capacity, so I'm kind of slowly building up again."
On Saturday, Sellers — supported by her boyfriend and son — competed in a 5K race in Monona in pursuit of an ultimate goal of completing a half marathon by the end of summer.
Sellers was among the 1,100 runners who came out to Winnequah Park in Monona for the Lake Monona 20K/5K Run.
Returning for its 44th year after a one-year hiatus, the race drew seasoned runners and leisurely walkers to compete in either the longer 20 kilometer route around the entire perimeter of Lake Monona or a shorter 5 kilometer run/walk throughout the city of Monona.
The race represented one of the largest organized events to resume in the Madison area since the pandemic struck.
"We're all so happy to be able to come back and do racing again," said Kim Varian, a Madison dental hygienist.
Varian, 51, said she didn't get into running until eight years ago, but now she trains for running competitions and triathlons, including a half Ironman competition in Des Moines set for June.
About a month ago, Varian said she waded back into racing with a half marathon in North Carolina, but it was a smaller affair as severe weather kept a lot of people from showing up.
"I feel great, I'm vaccinated," she said. "I'm curious to see what they do here today."
Race returns
To better space runners apart, Fitchburg-based Race Day Events, which operates the Lake Monona 20K/5K Run, staggered the start of the 20K race, or 12.4 miles, into several waves, said race director Ken Ellingsen.
Runners generally kept their distance from one another before the start of the competition, and several wore masks beforehand, including a few who ran with masks on.
Initially, Race Day Events capped the race at 500 runners, Ellingsen said. But in early April, a new coronavirus order from Public Health Madison Dane County removed a strict capacity limit for outdoor gatherings, so long as people maintain physical distance.
Registration was reopened, and about 1,400 people signed up between the 20K and 5K. Under breezy, overcast weather Saturday morning, a little under 1,100 ultimately competed, split between 764 in the longer race and 320 in the shorter race.
Tim Haines, of Boscobel, said it was the "perfect" temperature to run, with the thermometer reading 53 degrees.
In a typical year, about 2,500 runners participate, Ellingsen said, and the number had been steadily climbing. Last year — before the pandemic struck — Race Day Events was hoping to break 3,000 runners, he said. But the race, which happens the first weekend of May, was canceled.
Instead, participants ran the course on their own time over a nine-day window and submitted times captured on a GPS tracking app to determine the finishing order.
But those sort of do-it-yourself competitions don't provide the same experience.
"I'm excited," Haines, 53, said. "It's like-minded people with the excitement of pre- and post-race, it's part of what draws you to races. I'm not as competitive as I used to do, but it's really mostly for the atmosphere."
So far this year, Race Day Events has held smaller competitions of only around 100 runners, Ellingsen. But the company is planning races for Syttende Mai in two weeks, including an annual 20-mile run from Madison to the festival in Stoughton celebrating the area's Norwegian heritage.
The Crazylegs Classic, which would have normally been held in-person last weekend, went in a "virtual" direction this year where people ran 2 miles, 5 kilometers or 8 kilometers on their own. The Madison Mini Half Marathon, held on the UW-Madison campus and tentatively scheduled for July 24, has paused registration for the event, while the Madison Marathon is expected to take place Nov. 14.
Coming to compete
As the Lake Monona 20K/5K Run returned, it also drew a regional crowd.
Nicholas Webber, 24, lives in the Chicago area and is a semi-professional runner with the Lincoln Running Company based in Lincoln, Nebraska.
There aren't many options now in the Chicago area to compete, he said, and Webber only recently ran in a 10K with a handful of people to benefit a high school track team.
"I'm just kind of getting back into racing again," he said. "It feels good. It's nice to be able to have in-person events, just kind of the atmosphere is great."
Sisters-in-law Cherie Hill and Kay Kriewald said the 5K race on Saturday let both of them check something of their respective bucket lists.
Kriewald, of Madison, planned to walk the 3.1-mile route — her first 5K competition — after plans to run it were sidelined by a recent hip replacement surgery.
"I've been practicing," Kriewald, 66, said. "I've been out walking every day to get in my 3.1 miles, so I've been working up to it."
Hill, who typically tries to run in one 5K per month, was using the Lake Monona 20K/5K Run as her first competition outside of her home state of Iowa.
"I don't do it for the T-shirts, I do it for the camaraderie, to be with running friends," the 68-year-old Ellsworth, Iowa, resident said. "I've always wanted to run in a big race out of state."