Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday that he is running for re-election next year.
The announcement, made to supporters at a 49th birthday gathering for Ozanne at the Brink Lounge, comes more than a year before the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, when Ozanne will seek his third full term in office.
Ozanne, a Democrat, was appointed to the job in 2010 by then-Gov. Jim Doyle. He was elected unopposed to a full four-year term in 2012 and re-elected in 2016, when he defeated then-Assistant District Attorney Robert Jambois.
Jambois, who quit the DA’s office, sued Ozanne and others after the election, alleging retaliation and harassment for challenging his boss, and the case was later settled for $350,000.
Criticized during the campaign for not personally handling more cases, Ozanne has since become more visible in the courtroom. Most notably, Ozanne won guilty verdicts in shootings that included the high-profile Daniel Lieske murder trial in January.
In 2014, Ozanne ran for state attorney general but finished third in the Democratic primary.
A Madison native, Ozanne was the first and still the only African American to be elected district attorney in Wisconsin. After earning his bachelor’s and law degrees from UW-Madison, he worked as a Dane County assistant district attorney, and then was executive assistant and later deputy secretary at the state Department of Corrections until his appointment as DA.
Should another Democrat challenge Ozanne, a primary election would be held Aug. 11.
So far, Ozanne is the only declared candidate for DA, but candidates cannot begin circulating nomination papers until April 15. Those papers are due at the Wisconsin Elections Commission on June 1.