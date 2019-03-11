In a June 2, 2007, editorial, the Wisconsin State Journal said that Madison “super-speller” Isabel Jacobson’s amazing performance at the nation’s top spelling bee “should inspire us all to work hard, aim high and be our best.”
An eighth-grader at O’Keeffe Middle School, Isabel tied for third place out of 286 competitors that year in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., correctly spelling a string of words “that most of us had never heard of before”: “myrmecologist,” “lekvar,” “cannetille,” “helodes” and “epaulement” — before narrowly misspelling “cyanophycean.”
Jacobson won the Madison spelling bee four years in a row and won the state bee twice. During her first trip to nationals in 2006 she tied for 14th.
“Isabel’s spelling career may be over. But she went out in grand style. And her very bright future is just beginning,” the paper said.
Now 26, Jacobson is living in Madison and working as a technical writer for Epic Systems.
She got an academic scholarship at Lawrence University in Appleton, but it wasn’t a full ride, she said in advance of Saturday’s Badger State Spelling Bee Saturday in Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College.
Jacobson was a National Merit Semi-Finalist at East High School and took some advanced high school classes, but she spent her senior year at Shabazz, an alternative high school in Madison, writing poetry and not getting letter grades.
Even so, she said it was “a rude awakening” to be rejected by some of the schools she applied to, because, for so many years, everyone told her not to worry, she’d have her pick of schools.
“Lawrence is a great school and I got a great education, but I really don’t like the whole narrative,” Jacobson said. “Being smart, being good at academics, and being successful in life are three very different things.”
Jacobson moved to Ashland a year after she graduated from college because her boyfriend at the time got a teaching job near there. For about two years, she worked for the town’s food co-op doing customer service and some freelance writing on the side, including Facebook marketing and subcontract work for a textbook publisher.
The most interesting piece of freelance writing she did was about the history and ethics of using lab animals, for a textbook on animal rights issues, Jacobson said.
She didn’t follow the city and state bees when she was living in Ashland, but said she knew about Martius Bautista, the Edgewood Campus School student who also won the Madison spelling bee four years in a row, from 2014 to 2017, but chose not to compete in 2018, when he was replaced by his sister, Frankie Bautista, who won that year’s All-City Spelling Bee.
Frankie Bautista came in second at this year’s city bee. Winner Maya Jadhav, a fifth-grader at Eagle School, will compete in Saturday’s Badger State Spelling Bee.
Jacobson met once with a student in Ashland who’d won her school bee and wanted some help preparing for regionals. She considered trying to do private tutoring for the national bee but never did. “I’m honestly much worse at teaching than I am at learning,” she said.
She said she picked up word roots more through pattern recognition than any specific study method. “‘Step 1: Have a brain that’s good at doing the spooky pattern recognition thing’ is terrible advice from a tutor,” she said.
Jacobson’s been at Epic for about six months, and calls it “both very hard and very interesting.”
“The writing can get mindbogglingly complex, because the software is mindbogglingly complex, and when I started I barely knew how to use my email.”
Every year since 2012, she’s competed in the Great Midwest Trivia Contest in Appleton, which is 50 hours long and where the winning teams don’t take many breaks to sleep. There are separate brackets for current Lawrence students and alumni. She’s been on winning teams twice.
“I love it, because I am a crazy person. I can get very competitive. However, I also think that academic competitiveness feeds straight into that same high-stakes college narrative in a way that is great for giving smart kids anxiety, and we should be glorifying it a lot less than we do.”
Jacobson said she studied hard for the spelling bee after she was already good at it, but the way she got those skills in the first place was by loving to read and reading constantly.
“That’s what you should do if you want to do well in spelling bees and also in life,” Jacobson said when asked to give advice to students who want to succeed in bees.
“Read fiction you think is interesting that’s way above your grade level. Read science articles on things you think are interesting and write down all the terms you don’t know. You can have fun and make your vocabulary huge at the same time. Learning doesn’t have to be a grind.”
Her biggest challenge from that time was “being 13 and everything about it,” she said. “Being a weird adult is much easier than being a weird kid.”