IRS: Tens of thousands of Wisconsin residents could still be eligible for stimulus checks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The IRS is sending letters to 111,426 Wisconsin residents who may still be eligible for last spring's government stimulus checks but haven't gotten them yet because they haven't filed federal income tax returns.

People with very low incomes — including people experiencing homelessness — are among those most likely to be eligible because they didn't make enough money to have to file a tax return, according to the IRS.

The checks that can total up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples began going out in April after Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in late March.

The deadline to apply with the IRS to determine eligibility is Oct. 15.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.