Dax Bakken was competing in his first Ironman competition last weekend.

Family and friends set up an online watch party page to share updates about Bakken as he competed, posting photos and videos from along the swim and bike route.

"He has such an incredible time training and he had such an incredible time that day out there," his sister, Heather Williams said in a message to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Bakken, 51, a military veteran who served in Desert Storm, suffered a medical crisis while biking in Cross Plains during the second part of the Ironman Wisconsin competition Sunday. He died later that day at the hospital. Apart from being unexpected, the family does not have further details about the cause of death. Williams said an autopsy was performed Monday.

Bakken had an 8-year-old daughter, Maeve, with his partner Kristin Keir, and two sons, Finn and Liam.

“Dax was an incredible human being who lived every day for his family and with joy and a positive attitude, and with grit and care and love," Williams said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to gather donations for Bakken's family. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised more than $12,000.

Bakken grew up in Madison and recently completed his master's degree at UW-Madison. He worked at Whitsell Innovations as a development manager, according to his LinkedIn page.

Sunday was Bakken's first time competing in the Ironman triathlon, which consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.2-mile run completed in that order, for a total of 140.6 miles.

Williams said Bakken's daughter, Maeve, inspired him to compete in an Ironman. She has competed in children's triathlons since she was 3 years old.

The Ironman triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.2-mile run completed in that order, for a total of 140.6 miles.

This is not the first time athletes have died during or shortly after the Ironman Wisconsin competition.

Two athletes died in 2019 after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon. The 70.3-mile race was half of the full 140.6-mile Ironman on Sunday composed of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.

Cottage Grove resident Michael McCulloch died the day of the 2019 race, while Madison firefighter Todd Mahoney died two days later.