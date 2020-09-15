Iowa-Grant School District closes elementary/middle school for rest of week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the opening of school, with the Iowa-Grant School District announcing Tuesday it will close its elementary/middle school Wednesday through Friday.

The closure will only impact the elementary/middle school with students attending online for the rest of the week. The closure affects all elementary/middle school programming, including all sports and after-school activities.

High school students will continue to attend in person.

"As a school district, we have been closely monitoring the news and best practices regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," a statement on the district's website says. "After taking guidance from the Iowa County Department of Health, we have decided to close the Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School for the remainder of this week."