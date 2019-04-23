The three people in an ambulance that crashed and rolled over Monday afternoon on Highway 18/151 in Ridgeway have been identified.
The driver of the Southwest Health ambulance was Trever Brunette, 26, Sheboygan, who was driving to a Madison hospital when the crash happened.
The paramedic in the ambulance was Tina Davies, 44, Platteville. She was injured in the crash and was taken to Upland Hills Health before being transferred to a Madison hospital.
The patient in the ambulance was April Johnson, 38, Platteville. She was taken to the Madison hospital by Barneveld EMS.
No details have been released as to why the ambulance crashed. The crash remains under investigation.