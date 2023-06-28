An Iowa County man died after he was struck by a headstone at a cemetery Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Michael Peterson.

Deputies were sent with Lone Rock EMS at 7:43 a.m. to St. Malachy Cemetery in the town of Clyde, where Kenneth Gruber, 73, had been using lumber to help a friend reset a family headstone more than 100 years old, Peterson said in a statement.

The headstone came loose and struck Gruber, who was taken by EMS to Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, where he was pronounced dead, Peterson said.

