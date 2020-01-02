Investigators plan to move Hawaii helicopter crash wreckage

HONOLULU — U.S. investigators said Thursday they were waiting for weather to clear so they may send a recovery team to retrieve the wreckage of a tour helicopter that crashed Dec. 26 into a remote mountain ridge on the Hawaii island of Kauai and killed seven people, including Madison business leader Amy Gannon and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn.

The wreckage will be removed by helicopter, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss said.

Typically investigators go to wreckage sites and take photos and detailed measurements to help determine the cause of crashes. But Weiss said the agency believes it would be safer to remove the wreckage for the investigation instead of sending investigators there given the difficulty of reaching the crash site. The wreckage will be moved to an undisclosed, secure location, he said.

The other options would have been to send investigators on a four- to eight-hour hike through dense forest to get to the crash site, or to tether investigators to a helicopter and fly them there. There is no place to land an aircraft where the helicopter crashed.

“We felt it was a safer option to move the helicopter first for the examination,” Weiss said.