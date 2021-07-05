Interstate 39/90 north of Janesville closed due to crash

The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 north of Janesville are closed due to a crash.
A traffic incident that occurred on I-90 near Townline Road in Janesville has caused increased traffic and backups. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 14 and law enforcement is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible, Janesville Police Department Lt. Ratzlaff said in a statement.
I-39/90 northbound is closed at Highway 11 due to a crash and southbound traffic is closed at Highway 51/73.
The crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Monday and has caused a traffic backup in excess of three miles in both directions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.